Brazil has temporarily suspended cruise ship activity along its shores until January 21 amid a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

In a statement released on Monday night, the Brazilian government said the decision came after a recommendation from the country's health regulator, which said it took into account the surge of COVID-19 cases on board ships in recent days.

The health agency highlighted a sudden jump of cases starting December 26, with almost 800 cases detected on cruise ships in just nine days. It was 25 times the total seen over the previous 55 days, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The health agency noted that it is likely rooted in the spread of the omicron variant.

The Brazilian office of the Cruise Lines International Association said in a statement that the suspension was a voluntary measure applied by companies as a way of coordinating with the federal government, the health regulator, states, and municipalities.

Reuters reported that the Brazilian health agency is monitoring five cruise lines operating on Brazil's coast.

Cruise Ship Boarding in Brazil

CLIA Brazil said the industry had experienced a series of incidents that directly affected the operation of their ships in the last few weeks, which made the continuity of the cruises unworkable at this time.

CLIA added that the operational uncertainty caused huge inconvenience for the guests who were wishing to spend their vacations at sea under strict safety protocols, according to a Cruise Industry News report.

No new guests will board cruise ships until January 21, while cruises currently taking place will continue to their final ports as planned.

COVID-related cruise protocols currently in place in Brazil include mandatory COVID vaccination for guests and crew, preboarding testing, and reduced guest capacity.

Masks are also mandatory for crew and guests. Cruise lines test 10 percent of the onboard population on a frequent basis.

An MSC vessel underwent inspection early this week and was discovered to have more than two dozen passengers positive for COVID.

Last week, the health regulator interrupted activities on another cruise ship located in Bahia's capital, Salvador. According to ABC News, health authorities found community transmission of COVID, and the ship was directed to Santos in Sao Paulo state.

Omicron COVID Variant Spread in Brazil

Brazil reported its first Omicron variant case on December 1. Authorities said the travelers were tested on November 25.

The Omicron variant case in Brazil then increased to three, with two Brazilian missionaries to South Africa testing positive for the variant at the same airport.

Sao Paolo state health officials said the patients had been fully vaccinated against COVID. However, it was not immediately clear when they had received their shots.

A World Health Organization (WHO) official cautioned that parts of southern Africa could soon see infections rise with the growing number of Omicron cases in South Africa and Botswana, Associated Press reported.

The WHO noted that blanket travel bans would not stop new variant's spread after countries worldwide placed travel restrictions.

