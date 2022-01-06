Prince Andrew could pay more than $5 million to settle his case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre if it goes to trial. The said amount is 10 times the sum Giuffre received from Jeffrey Epstein for settlement.

Insiders have claimed that the Duke of York's lawyers is trying to have the settlement option on the table, according to The Telegraph report.

They noted that there could be a negative impact on senior royal members, including his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

David Boies, Giuffre's lawyers, said in August that before filing the lawsuit, his team had offered Andrew the chance to negotiate a settlement privately. Now, Giuffre's team is eyeing to have a jury verdict on the case.

The two sides were awaiting a ruling from Judge Lewis Kaplan on the Duke's bid to have the case dismissed based on a $500,000 settlement deal Giuffre made with Epstein in 2009.

Andrew Brettler, Andrew's lawyer based in Los Angeles, will talk about his possible options after Kaplan decides his ruling.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Case

An insider noted that the case is a U.S. case involving U.S. lawyers and a U.S. civil lawsuit. The insider added that 99 percent of U.S. civil lawsuits are settled outside of the court.

The person familiar with the matter added that there is also a wider pressure and attritional impact to consider, according to The U.S. Sun report.

Giuffre alleges that she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York, and on Epstein's private Caribbean Island.

Epstein had died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while waiting for his trial on sex abuse charges.

The 38-year-old has filed a battery and infliction of emotional distress against Andrew.

Meanwhile, Andrew has always denied all allegations made against him. Andrew's lawyers also called the lawsuit baseless and accused Giuffre of seeking a "payday," according to an Aljazeera report.

In November 2019, Andrew told BBC that he could not have had sex with Giuffre at Ghislaine Maxwell's home as he had returned to his house that night after a children's party.

Andrew was said to have failed to address important questions in the said interview, according to critics.

Andrew had also stepped down from public duties days after the interview was released publicly.

On the other hand, Giuffre did not testify in Maxwell's criminal trial. Her allegations were not included in the six sex abuse counts against the known Epstein partner. The British socialite was found guilty on five out of six counts against her.

Diplomats are often entitled to a certain degree of legal immunity in their respective posted countries. However, Craig Barker of London South Bank University noted that Andrew does not appear to be fit to have legal immunity.

