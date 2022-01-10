Look Ahead America (LAA) held a Justice for J6 candlelight vigil in New York on January 6 in addition to the national vigil in Washington, DC, at the Central Detention Facility, 1901 D Street SE.

The candlelight vigil in New York took place at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 5th Avenue between 50th/51st Streets on the anniversary of January 6.

For the more information, please visit https://www.lookaheadamerica.org/vigil.

About Look Ahead America

Look Ahead America is an America First nonprofit dedicated to standing up for patriotic Americans who have been forgotten by our government. We aren't just talk; we're action. That action means deploying our R.E.T. (Register, Educate, Turnout to Vote) field programs across the country. It means leading Patriot Actions and training citizens to lobby their state and local governments for America First causes. And it means ensuring voter integrity by investigating cases of illegal ballots and advocating for election reform to prevent them from being cast in the first place.

Look Ahead America R.E.T. Project: Register, Educate, Enfranchise

We've identified millions of adults in each state who are not registered to vote or rarely vote. We will use our latest modeling techniques to identify these disaffected Americans and get them reengaged in civic life.

Through local field offices led by professional staff and supported by volunteers, we will engage these Americans through door knocking, event tabling, direct mail, telephone, and digital outreach.

We will reach out to them with issue education, including events, digital and direct mail voter guides, email newsletters,and door-to-door canvassing. As elections approach, we will encourage them to vote early or by absentee ballot and remind them of their election day polling locations and hours.

Consistent with laws governing 501(c)(3) organizations, our targeting is not based on political party affiliation or to benefit any particular candidate.

You can read more about R.E.T. here.

