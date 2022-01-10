Several officials of Nicaragua were hit with sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday, hours before the inauguration of Daniel Ortega as the country's president for his fourth term.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement that they imposed sanctions on six Nicaraguan officials, who were accused of state acts of violence, disinformation, and targeting the independent media.

The Treasury Department did not mention all the names of the six Nicaraguan officials they issued sanctions, but CNN noted that the country's Defense Minister Rosa Adelina Barahona De Rivas and Military Chief of Staff Bayardo Ramon Rodriguez Ruiz were among the sanctioned individuals.

New sanctions and visa restrictions target those complicit in the Ortega-Murillo regime’s repression, including politically motivated arrests and efforts to stifle independent media. We stand with the Nicaraguan people. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 10, 2022

In a Tweet, Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on the new sanctions issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, claiming that the sanctions target "those complicit in the Ortega-Murillo regime's repression."

In a separate statement, Antony Blinken also noted that the United States will "continue to call out" the Ortega-Murillo regime for its "ongoing abuses and will deploy diplomatic and economic tools" in supporting the restoration of democracy in Nicaragua.

Aside from the U.S. Treasury Department, the U.S. Department of State also announced that they are making a move to impose visa restrictions on at least 116 people from Nicaragua, whom the agency accused of undermining the democracy in the country.

The said group of Nicaraguans is reportedly composed of mayors, prosecutors, university administrators, as well as the police, prison, and military officials,

EU Imposed Sanctions on Nicaragua Officials

Aside from the U.S. Treasury Department and the Department of State, the European Council also blasted the Nicaraguan officials with sanctions, as the council added three entities to the list - Nicaragua's National Police, Supreme Electoral Council, and the company overseeing the country's telecommunications and postal services.

The EU also issued travel bans and froze the assets of Ortega and Murillo's family members, including their son and daughter.

"Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections, and undermining democracy and the rule of law," the EU said in a statement.

Daniel Ortega Presidency

The sanction issued by the U.S. and the EU came after Nicaragua's November 7 drew international condemnation.

Daniel Ortega claimed victory in the country's November election after a months-long government crackdown on his potential political rivals. Reports noted that the Ortega regime locked away any credible opposition for the post.

At least half a dozen likely presidential contenders were detained ahead of the vote, clearing Daniel Ortega to be in another five years in the office.

This year, Daniel Ortega would be sworn as Nicaragua's president in his fourth term.

Having served at least four decades as Nicaragua's president, Ortega was credited for bringing down a dictator in the country while he was the leader of Nicaragua's left-wing Sandinista revolution. However, his critics, including his former allies, claim that Daniel Ortega became a corrupt and authoritarian leader.

Daniel Ortega served as Nicaragua's president with his wife Rosario Murillo as vice president.

