The House Select Committee panel that investigated the January 6 Capitol attack issued three new subpoenas on Donald Trump's allies on Tuesday.

The subpoena issued on Tuesday was directed to former White House advisor Ross Worthington and Trump advisers Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, CBS News reported.

The three were accused of helping in the organization of former President Donald Trump's rally at the Ellipse hours before the insurrection in the Capitol.

Donald Trump's Allies Slammed with Subpoena

According to The Guardian, Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Select Committee. Issued the said subpoena, contending that the three communicated with the organizers and speakers of the rally. Thompson then accused Surabian and Schwartz of repeatedly speaking with Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Aside from speaking with the organizers and speakers at the said rally, the committee also believed that Rose Worthington was also behind Trump's speech before the insurrection began.

It can be recalled that the speech included the passage, "you'll never take or country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong... We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

According to reports, Trump's speech became the key to the House's impeachment of Trump for incitement of an insurrection. It can be recalled that many of the protesters in attendance began walking toward the Capitol as the former president delivered it.

Thompson underscored that protests that day became an attack on the American democracy and that protesters became rioters who attempted to stop the "peaceful" transfer of power.

Camps for Worthington and Schwartz have not yet commented on the subpoena issued to them by the panel. However, Surabian's lawyer said in a statement on social media that they will cooperate with the Committee but emphasized that they are "bewildered" why Surabaian was subpoenaed in the first place.

"He [Surabian] had nothing at all to do with the events that took place at the Capitol that day," Surabian's attorney said, adding that the rally that happened in the Ellipse was "off the payroll" of the Trump campaign as of November 15, 2020.

The House Select Committee set late January and early February as deadlines for the three Trump allies to appear virtually for depositions and provide documents.

Joe Biden Calls Capitol Attack an Attempted 'Coup'The new subpoenas by the House Select Committee were issued on the same day President Joe Biden called the January 6 Capitol attack an attempted "coup," as he was in Atlanta promoting a passage of his voting rights legislation.

"The violent mob of January 6, 2021, empowered and encouraged by a defeated former president, sought to win through violence what he had lost at the ballot box... That's why we're here today: to stand against the forces in America that value power over principle, forces that attempted a coup," Biden underscored.

Biden also noted that the Capitol attack was a "coup against the legally expressed will" of the American citizens done through sowing doubt, investing charges of fraud, and seeking to steal the 2020 elections from the people.

Biden's comments came after his January 6 anniversary speech, where he referred to the Capitol attack last week as an "armed insurrection."

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

