Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on the eve of the Capitol attack's anniversary that criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the COVID pandemic.

In the statement on Wednesday evening, Trump urged the Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters to "rise up" against the "Democrat overreach" as he commented on how the Biden administration handles the COVID-19 surge and closing of schools.

"There's talk by the Biden Administration again about closing schools and even vaccine mandates for school children... This is an outrage, and MAGA nation should rise up and oppose this egregious federal government overreach," the former president said.

Trump noted that Joe Biden's response is "getting worse every day." Trump went on to say that Biden moved to federalize the distribution of antibodies after saying that "there is no federal solution" to the pandemic.

Donald Trump then noted that the "red states are getting the short end of the stick" because of Biden's action. The former president then boasted that they created vaccines in record time during his tenure but never issued mandates.

Trump added that they respected the role of governors to take care of their own states and could request antibodies and therapeutics depending on what they needed. He said people should be able to choose how they want to govern their own health.

"The federal government must be reined in and give the people back the freedom to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not... That's the way our Country is supposed to be run," Trump noted.

He said that "the Democrats are so incredibly mandate happy," with Joe Biden saying, "he would never issue mandates, but he did it anyway like so many other things."

READ NEXT: Ex-Pres. Donald Trump's Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Sues House Select Committee as They Advance for Contempt Charges Against Him

Donald Trump Cancels Capitol Attack Anniversary Speech

Donald Trump canceled a press conference scheduled on January 6 at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Independent reported.

In a separate statement, the former president noted that he would be canceling the press conference in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

The former president said he would discuss many "important topics" at his rally in Arizona on January 15, adding that it would be a big crowd.

Joe Biden to Blame Donald Trump for 'Chaos and Carnage' of Capitol Riot

Joe Biden would be blaming his predecessor for the "chaos and carnage" of January 6 in a speech to mark the first anniversary of the Capitol attack.

The White House said Wednesday that Biden would tell the public in his speech that Trump carries "singular responsibility" for the deadly attack on Capitol Hill. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak on Thursday morning at the U.S. Capitol.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the president will "lay out the significant" of what took place in the Capitol in his speech, adding that Trump has "the singular responsibility" for the "chaos and carnage that we saw," Reuters reported.

"He [Joe Biden] will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened," Psaki noted.

Psaki said the president has been "clear-eyed" regarding the threat that Donald Trump poses to the country's democracy. The press secretary added that the former president works to "constantly undermine" the basic American values and rule of law.

A year ago, a mob of Trump supporters breached into the Capitol building in an attempt to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden's election victory against his predecessor.

Four people died at the Capitol riot, with three others dying from "medical emergencies" at the same time. Four more police officers on duty that day died by suicide following the Capitol attack. Officials noted that around 140 members of law enforcement were assaulted during the riot.

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton Predicts Donald Trump Will Run for President in the 2024 Elections

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Capitol Insurrection: Tracking the Attack 1 Year Later - From ABC News