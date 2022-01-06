President Joe Biden would be blaming his predecessor, Donald Trump, for the "chaos and carnage" of January 6 in a speech to mark the first anniversary of the Capitol attack.

The White House said Wednesday that Biden would tell the public in his speech that Trump carries "singular responsibility" for the deadly attack on Capitol Hill. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak on Thursday morning at the U.S. Capitol.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the president will "lay out the significant" of what took place in the Capitol in his speech, adding that Trump has "the singular responsibility" for the "chaos and carnage that we saw," Reuters reported.

"He [Joe Biden] will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened," Psaki noted.

Psaki said the president has been "clear-eyed" regarding the threat that Trump poses to the country's democracy. The press secretary added that the former president works to "constantly undermine" the basic American values and rule of law.

Donald Trump's Spokesperson Says Joe Biden Tries to Further Divide the Nation

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said it was not surprising that Joe Biden would spend January 6 "trying to further divide our nation." Budowich noted that division is the only thing that Democrats know how to do.

Donald Trump falsely claimed that the election was stolen from him. In a new Axios-Momentive poll released on the eve of the first anniversary of the Capitol attack, more than 40 percent of Americans still do not believe that Joe Biden legitimately won the presidential election in 2020 despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Laura Wronski, senior manager for research science at Momentive, said it was dispiriting to witness that "this shocking thing" the public saw last year had not changed people's perceptions.

January 6 Capitol Attack Anniversary

Attorney general Merrick Garland on Wednesday updated the public regarding the Justice Department's investigation into the January 6 attack.

Garland noted that the department has filed charges against 725 defendants in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia, The Guardian reported.

Garland added that the actions that they have taken would not be their last. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has yet to arrest the person caught on video footage planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee ahead of the January 6 attack.

A year ago, a mob of Trump supporters breached into the Capitol building in an attempt to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden's election victory against his predecessor.

Four people died at the Capitol riot, with three others dying from "medical emergencies" at the same time, the Independent reported.

Four more police officers on duty that day died by suicide following the Capitol attack. Officials noted that around 140 members of law enforcement were assaulted during the riot.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump canceled a press conference scheduled on January 6 at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Trump noted that he would be canceling the press conference in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

The former president said he would discuss many "important topics" at his rally in Arizona on January 15, adding that it would be a big crowd.

