Former first lady Hillary Clinton predicted on Sunday that Donald Trump is planning to run once again for the President post in the 2024 elections.

Clinton made her comments in an interview with NBC's Today that aired on Sunday, saying that her 2016 rival for the post is launching another White House bid in 2024, The Daily Mail reported.

"If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is gonna run again. I mean he seems to be setting himself up to do that and if he's not held accountable, then he gets to do it again," Clinton said in the interview.

READ NEXT: Ex-Pres. Donald Trump Rips Meghan Markle, Saying Prince Harry Was 'Horribly Used' by Her

Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump's Victory Could End 'Democracy'

Aside from predicting Trump's bid for president in the 2024 elections, Hillary Clinton also noted said that Trump's victory in the forthcoming election could spell the "end" of democracy in the United States.

"I think that could be the end of our democracy [were Trump elected as president again]," Clinton underscored.

The former first lady also pointed out that she wants people to understand that Trump's bid for the president's post is a "make-or-break point." Furthermore, Clinton also noted that the country "will not be recognized" once Trump wins as the next president.

It can be recalled that Clinton battled Trump in the 2016 presidential elections. However, the former first lady and New York Democrat lost against the Republican trailblazer.

In the interview on Sunday, Clinton also mentioned that she would have won the 2016 election if former FBI director Jim Comey did not pull a "stunt" 10 days before the elections.

Clinton is referring to the "stunt" she mentioned was when the former FBI director announced in a letter to Congress on October 28 of 2016 that the bureau opened the investigation into Clinton's emails. The said letter was known to be a "critical factor" in Clinton losing the presidential post.

"I feel terrible about not stopping him [Donald Trump] and the people around him, but I feel like now, everybody can see for themselves what kind of leader he is," Clinton underscored.

Donald Trump on Running for President

Clinton's prediction about Trump running for the president post came weeks after former President Donald Trump dropped hints of running for the post in the forthcoming presidential elections.

"A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again - and we will all do it together," Trump said in his Thanksgiving remarks.

Despite dropping hints, the former president has not yet formally announced that he will run for the top post in the federal government.

On November 8, the former president said in an interview that he will formally announce his election plans after the 2022 midterm elections.

READ NEXT: Ex-Pres. Donald Trump's Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Sues House Select Committee as They Advance for Contempt Charges Against Him

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Hillary Clinton: Trump Winning 2024 Election Could Be 'End Of Democracy' - From TODAY