Former President Donald Trump slammed The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on Tuesday, saying that she 'horribly' manipulated her other half, Prince Harry.

Donald Trump made his comments during an interview with GB News Tonight, as he admitted to the host of the show, Nigel Farage, that he was never a fan of Megan Markle since "day one."

"I'm not a fan of hers. I wasn't since day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it," The former president said in the interview.

Trump added that Meghan using Prince Harry "terribly" ruined the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his family, pointing out that that was hurting the Queen.

It was not the first time that Trump expressed his lack of fondness to the Duchess of Sussex. In the previous year, Trump also ripped Meghan Markle.

"I've met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I'm not a fan of Meghan," Trump said as he wished Prince Harry "luck," pointing out that the Duke of Sussex is "going to need it."

Donald Trump Claims Meghan Markle is "Disrespectful' Towards The Queen

Donald Trump also commented on how he thinks the Duchess of Sussex treats the leader of the British royal family.

"I think she's very disrespectful to the Royal Family and most importantly to the Queen," Trump said.

Trump then described the Queen as a "great woman such a great person, a historic person," claiming that he was raised to have respect to the royal family because his mother was from Scotland.

It can be recalled that Donald Trump previously called Markle "nasty" due to a criticism made by the Duchess of Sussex against him.

Furthermore, after Prince Harry announced their move to the United States, the Independent reported that Donald Trump tweeted that the United States will not pay for the security protection of the royals, emphasizing that they must pay.

Donald Trump Says It's 'Very Inappropriate" For Meghan Markle to Pry on U.S. Politics

When asked by Farage about the claims of Markle using her royal title to meddle into U.S. politics, Donald Trump said that what the duchess did was "very inappropriate."

"She is trying to do things that are very inappropriate," the former president highlighted.

It can be remembered that Meghan Markle wrote a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for paid parental and family leave.

The duchess also reportedly called on some Republican senators in efforts to push the same agenda on the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" spending bill.

Earlier this year, the former president also said that he would campaign for the White House on the 2024 elections if Meghan Markle will join the race, as rumors loomed claiming that the duchess met with Democrat operatives, and she may want to run for a post.

"I hope that happens because if that happened then I think I'd have an even stronger feeling towards running. I'm not a fan of hers," Donald Trump said.

