Former President Donald Trump on Thursday once again hinted that he will run for the top post in the U.S. 2024 Election. Trump dropped the signs in remarks he released on Thursday in line with the celebration of Thanksgiving, The Daily Mail reported.

"A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again - and we will all do it together," Trump said in his statement. It can be recalled that Donald Trump's campaign slogan was "Make America Great Again."

The former president added in his Thanksgiving remarks that "America will never fail," and that they will not allow the nation to go in the "wrong direction."

He then finished his remarks by urging the Americans to enjoy their Thanksgiving, noting that a "wonderful future lies ahead."

Donald Trump on Running for President

Trump has been hinting that he will seek another term for the presidency since he lost the 2020 elections against President Joe Biden. However, there had been no formal announcement.

On November 8, Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he will formally announce his election plans after the 2022 midterm elections, touting that there will be a lot of people who will be "happy" about the said move.

"I am certainly thinking about it we'll see... I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms," Trump underscored.

However, Donald Trump highlighted that his announcement after the 2022 midterm elections does not mean that he will run for president in the 2024 election. The former president added that there are a lot of people planning to run for the post and are waiting for his decision because they will not run if he decides to compete for the office.

Trump left the office 10 months ago and has publicly given hints that he would compete against Joe Biden for the post once again. Although President Joe Biden won Trump by more than seven million votes, New York Post noted that Electoral College would have been tied if Donald Trump had gained 43,000 votes in three "swing" states.

President Joe Biden 'Intends' to Run for President in 2024 - White House Press Secretary Says

Donald Trump gave another hint that he would run for the top post days after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that President Joe Biden "intends" to run again for the office in the 2024 elections.

Psaki made her comments when she was asked by a report in Air Force One on Monday about the claims that Biden was telling his allies that he would run again as president.

Psaki blatantly answered the reporter saying "He is, that's his intention."

It can be recalled that Joe Biden is already known as the oldest man to serve the U.S. as President. If re-elected, Biden, who turned 79 over the weekend, will be 82 years old.

