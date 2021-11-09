Howard Stern said on Tuesday that he could run as president against Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The SiriusXM host made his comments about running for the presidency in the 2024 elections, as he tackled several issues such as those involving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Trump officials defying congressional subpoenas as part of the January 6 probe, The Hill reported.

'There's No Way I'd Lose': Says Howard Stern About Running Against Donald Trump for President

On Tuesday, the "King of all Media" said it would be his "civic duty" to run for the presidency against Trump, who repeatedly floated his plans to run for the top post in the upcoming presidential election.

"I think I'm going to run for president," Stern said in his show with his co-host Robin Quivers.

Quivers then supported Stern's statement saying that if the former president decided to run again for the top post, Stern should also seek for the office.

Stern furthered that he told his wife about his plans, claiming that the move is "imperative" if Trump seeks reelection.

"I told Beth [Ostrosky Stern], 'I think I'm going to have to do my civic duty and run for president against Trump,'" Stern highlighted.

Aside from saying that he plans to run for the nation's top post, Stern also expressed his confidence in going head-to-head against Trump in the 2024 presidential elections, claiming that he will not "lose."

"There's no way I'd lose... I know I'll beat his a**," the 67-year-old radio host underscored.

Stern also complained about Trump's recorded effort of pushing election officials in Georgia to look for "enough" voters to overturn the result of the 2020 elections in the state in favor of President Joe Biden. It can be recalled that Georgia was previously a Republican stronghold.

"I would just sit there at the debate and play that f**king clip of him trying to fix the election, over and over again," Stern stressed.

It can be recalled that Howard Stern supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections and Joe Biden in the polls last year.

Although Stern floated his plans to run for the presidency, it was not his first time to run for public office. In 1994, his alter ego named "Fartman" ran in the elections as the governor of New York. However, he withdrew his candidacy before Election Day. Stern's campaign during that time was to reinstate the death penalty.

Ex-Pres. Donald Trump to Announce 2024 Election Plans Passed 2022 Midterms

Howard Stern's announcement about him weighing to run for president came a day after Donald Trump told Fox News that he will announce his election plans after the 2022 midterm elections, saying that a lot of people will be "happy" about his announcement.

"I am certainly thinking about it we'll see... I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms," Trump said.

The ex-president clarified that his announcement after the 2022 midterm elections does not mean that he will run for the nation's top post.

"It doesn't mean I will [run for president]," Trump said, adding that a lot of "great people" planning to run for president are waiting for his decision, claiming that they will not run if he decided to fight for the office.

Donald Trump also called the timeline for his announcement "appropriate."

