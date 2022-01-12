Former President Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden over Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams' absence from his voting rights speech in Atlanta on Tuesday.

In a statement, Donald Trump claimed that Abrams' nonattendance was a sign that she wants nothing to do with the president but noted that the voting rights activist helped Biden steal the 2020 election in Georgia.

The former president also claimed, without any basis, that Abrams knew that "Biden actually lost BIG in Georgia, and in the 2020 Presidential Election as a whole," Daily Mail reported.

Donald Trump went on to say that Joe Biden has been so terrible that Stacey Abrams "now wants nothing to do with him."

"Even the woke, radical left realizes that Joe Biden's Administration is an embarrassment!" he added.

Abrams is running for the gubernatorial race again this year. She lost the previous gubernatorial race to Governor Brian Kemp. Abrams was notably absent from Joe Biden's visit to Atlanta to talk about voting rights.

Stacey Abrams Skipping Joe Biden's Voting Rights Speech

Stacey Abrams reportedly skipped the president's voting rights speech due to a scheduling issue, according to New York Post.

Abrams refused to concede when she lost the governor position to Kemp, just like Donald Trump. She also claimed that she was cheated.

Biden chose Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate last year and not Abrams, who openly lobbied for the role. Harris joined the president in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Biden told reporters that everything was fine between him and Abrams, saying he spoke to her that morning and they are on the same page.

"We have a great relationship. We got our scheduling mixed up... I talked with her at length this morning," the president noted.

In the 2018 gubernatorial election, Abrams lost by 1.4 percentage points and blamed it on Kemp's purge of 1.4 million registered voters in his role as Georgia's secretary of state.

Abrams said in 2018 that she would not concede because "the erosion of our democracy is not right."

James Woodall, the president of the Georgia NAACP, an organization that failed to attend Biden's speech, said that Abrams could not participate in the event as the trip was scheduled last minute, and she had an entire state to cover while running for governor, KTVZ reported.

In a Twitter thread, Abrams confirmed that she and Biden talked over the phone, and they reaffirmed their "shared commitment to the American project of freedom and democracy."

She also thanked Biden and Harris for returning to Georgia "to continue their steadfast advocacy for the passage of federal legislation to protect the freedom to vote."

"They made clear again today that they are committed to restoring the Senate to safeguard our democracy," she added.

President Joe Biden's Speech in Georgia

In his speech in Atlanta, Joe Biden endorsed changing Senate rules to pass new voting rights legislation while warning of a grave threat to American democracy if lawmakers did not act to "protect the heart and soul" of the nation, New York Times reported.

Biden said he supported "getting rid of" the filibuster in the case of voting rights legislation. The president noted that such Senate traditions had been "abused."

The filibuster is a 19th-century procedural rule in the Senate that allows one senator to block or delay action on a bill or other matter by extending debate. A supermajority, or 60 votes, is needed to start or end a debate on legislation so it can proceed to a final vote.

Meanwhile, voting rights groups in Georgia have already filed a federal lawsuit alleging legislators of redrawing a congressional district to gain Republican candidates benefits while denying representation to Black voters.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Biden Set To Give Georgia Voting Rights Speech; Stacey Abrams Won't Be In Attendance - From MSNBC









