House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik on Monday said that anything is "on the table" once Republicans overtake the House, including impeaching President Joe Biden.

Stefanik told JustTheNews that "anything is on the table when we are in the majority" after she was asked about the possibility of a GOP-controlled House impeaching Biden in 2023.

However, she said she believes that the Republicans should focus on conducting oversight and making sure they pass legislation to secure the border "once and for all."

Stefanik noted that the policies imposed during the administration of President Donald Trump "were working," The Daily Wire reported.

The GOP lawmaker's remark came after Texas Senator Ted Cruz opened the door to the possibility of impeaching Biden. Cruz cited "multiple grounds to consider" on the matter, foremost the surge of migrants at the southern border.

Cruz said that once the Republicans take the house, they will seriously consider launching investigations on the Biden administration.

The Texas senator noted that he thinks there is a chance of that, adding that Democrats have already "weaponized impeachment" with Trump before.

READ NEXT: 'F--k Joe Biden': NASCAR Fans Join Chanting Expletives Against Pres. Joe Biden

President Joe Biden's Impeachment

Ted Cruz said that Democrats used the impeachment for partisan purposes to go after Donald Trump because they disagreed with him, Texas Tribune reported.

He noted that this is how impeachment meant to work now, adding that he thinks the Democrats crossed the line.

Some of the grounds that they would consider for impeachment against Joe Biden was the president's refusal to enforce the border, with Cruz describing it as the strongest grounds right now.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the senator should work with the White House and congressional Democrats on immigration reform rather than making accusations, Washington Post reported.

During a regular news briefing, Psaki noted that Cruz should take a more humane approach to the border rather than resorting to name-calling, accusation-calling, and making predictions of the future.

Impeachments on Presidents

Donald Trump has created history when it comes to impeachment, with the process against him has been conducted twice. In both times, he was saved by the Republican majority senate.

The first impeachment was in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice. He was accused of soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Trump was again impeached last January on charges of incitement of insurrection, which led a mob of his supporters to violently breach the Capitol after hearing his false claims of a stolen election.

The Senate acquitted Trump, and no House Republicans voted for Trump's first impeachment. Ten Democrats joined the Republicans for the second impeachment.

Last September, Rep. Bob Gibbs introduced three articles of impeachment against Biden on the grounds of the president's handling of Afghanistan, immigration, and the now-defunct federal eviction moratorium.

Gibbs noted that Joe Biden is not capable of being commander-in-chief, adding that it was obvious by the president's actions since he took the presidency in January last year.

READ MORE: Republican Lawmakers Led by Rep. Bob Gibbs File Impeachment Articles Against Pres. Joe Biden

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Biden Impeachment? White House Responds to Ted Cruz on the Border Crisis - From LiveNOW from FOX





