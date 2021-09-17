House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a jab at the GOP and former President Donald Trump during an event with British university students in the Cambridge Union.

Pelosi urged the Republican Party members to "take back" their party from the Trump supporters, who hijacked GOP, according to a Daily Mail report. The house speaker also claimed that the party is being held hostage by a "cult."

She also continued to talk about the former president when she was asked about the two impeachment proceedings that she started against Trump in 2019 and 2021.

Pelosi added that if Trump wants to run again for the presidency, he would be the first president who was impeached twice and defeated twice.

The Democratic House speaker explained that the lawmakers had no choice when it came to impeaching the former Republican president.

Pelosi said that Trump had acted in a way that was in violation of the Constitution while undermining national security and causing questions on the integrity of the elections.

Pelosi added the GOP had done wonderful things for the country and have to take back their political party, according to an Insider report.

She then went on and said it was the Senate's "cowardice" for not voting to remove him.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump Eyes Presidential Race 2024, Says He Doesn't Have a Choice

"Trump Should Be Arrested"

Pelosi had recently told Gen. Mike Milley that Trump was a "dictator" and "should have been arrested on the spot" after the Capitol riot on January 6.

Pelosi went on to say to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman that Republicans "have blood on their hands" for allowing the former president's claims about his ability to stay in office, according to a book, as reported by the CNBC.

The book mentioned was entitled "Peril", which was written by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The book claimed that Milley had believed that the Capitol riot was planned and a coordinated attack that was created to overthrow the U.S. government.

"Peril" also noted that Milley feared that even after the insurrection, Trump might still conduct a "Reichstag moment." It was a reference to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler having absolute power in Germany after burning the country's Parliament building in 1933.

The book further claimed that Milley told Pelosi that there was no chance that the president or any other president can launch nuclear weapons illegally without proper certification. He then held a meeting with senior officers of the National Military Command Center to review the procedures for launching nuclear weapons.

The book wrote that Milley told the officers that the president is the only one that could order such use; however, he reminded them that he must be involved in those decisions being the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was also cited in the book, with the authors having written that Pence had contacted then-Vice President Dan Quayle to talk about the pressure he was feeling from Trump to block now-President Joe Biden's victory.

READ MORE: Sen. Mitch McConnell Says Pres. Joe Biden Won't Be Impeached Over Afghanistan, Says Hold Him Accountable at 'Ballot Box'

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Pelosi: 'Cowardly Group of Republicans' Allowed Trump's Acquittal - from MSNBC





