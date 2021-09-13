Former U.S. President Donald Trump said that it is getting to a point where he has no choice but to run as president again when asked of his plans for election in 2024.

Trump noted that "it is disgraceful" in an exclusive interview, according to a Fox News report.

The former president then slammed U.S. President Joe Biden's administration regarding the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. He dubbed the evacuation efforts as the "greatest embarrassment" in U.S. history.

Trump also cited how the loved ones of the victims of the suicide bombing at Kabul airport do not want to see Biden, but instead they want to speak to the former president. One mother of a killed Marine even invited the former Republican president to the funeral of her son.

Trump also said that Biden is an incompetent leader of the country, even describing his administration as divisive.

Hypothetic Election Poll

If Trump and Biden were to go against each on 2024 presidential race, Trump would be slightly favored with 47 percent against Biden's 46 percent, according to a Newsweek report.

The Emerson College poll also showed 60 percent of the Democrats polled said that they would see Biden as the presidential nominee, while 39 percent noted that they wanted it to be someone else.

Meanwhile, sixty-seven percent of the Republican voters said they would vote Trump in a hypothetical line of Republican candidates. The other candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are also seen to be included in the lineup.

Meanwhile, a majority of Republicans believe that Trump should be the leader of the GOP, but remains divided on whether the former president would be a strong candidate, according to The Hill report.

Fifty-one percent of respondents said that the Republicans would have a better chance at winning the office in 2024 with Trump as its candidate, according to a survey. Forty-nine percent of Republicans claim that the party would have a better chance with someone else leading the party.

Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will be facing questions from the House, particularly from the Foreign Affairs Committee over the Afghanistan evacuation.

Blinken is said to defend the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal, claiming that the president was faced with two difficult questions such as ending the war or escalating the situation, according to a CNBC report.

The exit of the United States' troops had ended the almost two-decade war in Afghanistan. However, before the troops had fully pulled out, the Taliban had managed to seize the capital.

The Taliban seizing Kabul led to the collapse of the Washington-supported government and chaos at the Kabul airport.

More than 124,000 people, including 6,000 U.S. citizens had got out of Afghanistan, according to State Department's figures last week.

However, it is still not clear how many Afghans who worked with the U.S. were evacuated.

Blinken told House lawmakers that the administration will continue to aid Americans and Afghans exit Afghanistan, adding that there is no deadline to that goal.

