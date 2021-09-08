U.S. President Joe Biden's administration officials called on Trump appointees to resign from their posts at military service academies' advisory boards.

The Biden administration officials claimed that the decision was about qualification and not politics, according to The Washington Post report.

Included in the list of officials being asked to resign are former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer, and previous national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that they have asked for the resignation in efforts to ensure that they have nominees and people serving on these boards are qualified and align with the people's values.

The boards are made up of members of Congress and presidential appointees and serve for three years in an advisory purpose.

If they failed to resign, they could be fired.

The dismissals were made after The Pentagon had reorganized its advisory boards when it dismissed Trump appointees in February, according to a USA Today report.

Trump Appointees as Military Advisory Boards

Conway had fired back at Biden after hearing the move. She noted that she will not be resigning, adding that the president should.

Conway released a statement regarding the matter and said that it was a disappointing but understandable effort to distract people from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other issues, according to a PBS News report.

Other people who were called to resign such as Jonathan Hiler also released their sentiments regarding the matter. Hiler is a Navy academy alumnus who served as director of legislative affairs for Vice President Mike Pence.

He also said that he will not be resigning, adding that he believes developing leaders capable of defending the country's interest is not something that should be affected by partisan politics.

Spicer also had something to say about the Biden administration's decision. He said that Psaki "crossed the line" with her comments regarding the matter, according to The Hill report.

Spicer said that press secretaries never comment on the previous press secretary or the current one, adding that he has respected that.

The former press secretary also noted that he's a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College and served under five different presidents.

Spicer noted that he will not be submitting his resignation and will be joining a lawsuit on the issue.

Biden on Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the president had missed a deadline on Tuesday set by a Republican senator demanding that Biden president the exact number of Americans, green card holders, and those with special immigrant visa applications still in Afghanistan.

Sen. Tom Cotton had taken Twitter to express his response on Biden snubbing the deadline.

Cotton said that the American people will not forget the president's incompetence and disregard for American lives, according to a Fox News report.

State Department Secretary Anthony Blinken noted on Tuesday that around 100 U.S. citizens are still in Afghanistan.

However, veteran-led rescue groups claim that the estimate is too low and overlooks the hundreds of permanent legal residents with green cards.

