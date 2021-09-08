The mom of one of the Marines killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has snubbed President Joe Biden and instead invited former president Donald Trump to attend her son's funeral.

In a Facebook post on September 2, Shana Chappell, the mother of 20-year-old Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, invited Donald Trump to attend her son's funeral at the Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California on September 18, Independent reported.

She said it would be an honor to meet "the real President of the United States of America," Daily Mail reported. Chappell went on to say that she loves Trump and America loves Trump.

The former president acknowledged Chappell's invitation in a statement and thanked her. Donald Trump said the country loves her and her "beautiful boy."

The mother of the slain Marine had been open about her criticism towards Joe Biden. Chappell has blamed Biden for the 13 troops killed during the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport on August 26 and said the president has blood on his hands. She also made a false claim that Trump has won the 2020 presidential race.

In an August 30 Facebook post, she said if Donald Trump was in his "rightful seat," her son and others would still be alive. Donald Trump then released a statement, saying that Chappelle was 100 percent correct.

Chappell noted that her accounts had been "shadow-banned" after Instagram briefly disabled her profile. Facebook then reinstated her account. However, the tech giant did not explain why it was removed in the first place, according to a Meaww report.

A Facebook spokesperson said her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of their policies, adding that her account was incorrectly deleted and has been restored.

Slain U.S. Service Members in Afghanistan

Joe Biden was with grieving families when the remains of the fallen from Afghanistan returned home. The president said that their bravery and selflessness had enabled the evacuation of at-risk people, Associated Press reported.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top Pentagon chief Gen. Mark Milley were also at the function. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also present.

The president has vowed that the nation would not forgive and forget those responsible for the attack. He added that they would hunt down those behind the suicide bombing and make them pay, Axios reported.

Joe Biden also said that America would not be intimidated by the attack, adding that it will not let them stop their mission. The president did not extend the deadline for the evacuation of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The bombing at the Kabul airport has killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 90 Afghan citizens. U.S. officials believed that ISIS-K was likely behind the attack.

Joe Biden noted that there's no evidence suggesting that the Taliban and ISIS had coordinated to carry out the attacks at the Kabul airport.

