After seizing several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as cash and a gun, California police detained three individuals on drug trafficking and gun charges.

Rey David Garcia, 42, and Hilleary Zarate, 44, were apprehended at around 2 p.m. Monday at their Santa Rosa homes in Somers Street and Elk Lane, respectively, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

During the course of their investigation, detectives discovered that Zarate and Garcia were working together in their drug trafficking network, CBS San Francisco reported.

California Police Recover Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Cash, and a 'Ghost' Gun

Darrick Zarate, the 20-year-old son of Zarate, was also found inside the Elk Lane home. A 9mm "ghost" gun was found in Darrick's possession during a search carried out by the police.

During the search, a number of items were located and seized as evidence. Among the items recovered were multiple individual baggies of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately four pounds, four individual baggies containing 2.5 ounces of suspected cocaine, several digital scales, cell phones, cash, and brass knuckles.

According to police, Garcia was booked in the Sonoma County Jail for possession for sale of methamphetamine and cocaine, carrying brass knuckles, and violating probation.

On the other hand, police said Zarate was booked for possession for sale of meth while her son was booked for violating probation for possession of a ghost handgun.

According to authorities, the investigation into the drug trafficking charges is still ongoing. The Santa Rosa Police Department urged anyone with information on the case to contact them.

Another California Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking, Multiple Gun Charges

Last December, a man from Rohnert Park was arrested on drug trafficking and multiple gun charges after police found him possessing illegal firearms and trafficking narcotics.

The Santa Rosa Police Department noted that the police seized a cache of weapons, including an assault rifle, a ghost gun, and a gold-plated handgun from the 24-year-old Daniel Solorio.

Police said detectives received a tip about the suspect's illegal activities back in September. Officers found him in a business on the 300 block of Rohnert Park Expressway.

During the serving of an arrest warrant, police said they found a loaded Polymer 80 fully automatic ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine.

After the suspect was detained, police served search warrants at a home on the 1000 block of Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park in Santa Rosa.

Police said they found cocaine, a commercial-grade money counter, and evidence of narcotics transactions at the Rohnert Park home located next to an elementary school.

Solorio was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on charges of narcotic sales, possessing a machine gun, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a gun in a school zone, and possessing narcotics for sale in a school zone.

