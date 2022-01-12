Ja Morant led the way for Memphis Grizzlies' victory Tuesday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors, 116-108, for their 10th straight win.

As he continues soaring to new heights, Morant, the two-time Western Conference Player of the Week, had eight assists, five rebounds, and two blocks in the win, which came in the first of the four-game homestand.

Golden State Warriors Struggle to Keep Up With Memphis Grizzlies

The game was close in the second half until Tyrus Jones hit two 3-pointers in a row to give Memphis Grizzlies a 109-100 lead with 3:33 left.

In the fourth quarter, Memphis holding Golden State to 18 points provided enough of a buffer for the Grizzlies to maintain their franchise-record winning streak.

In the first half, the Grizzlies were the ones who connected from beyond the arc, hitting 8 of their first 13 attempts. Memphis was able to build an 18-point lead in the second quarter.

Ja Morant had 18 points in the first half, but the Golden State Warriors cut the deficit to 59-51 at the break. Stephen Curry led the game at halftime with 12 points despite missing his first five shots of the game, including all three of his 3-point attempts.

In the second half, the Warriors increased their defensive pressure. Curry struggled from beyond the arc, and the Warriors' defense caused four early Memphis turnovers, leading to the Grizzlies going 1 of 7 after halftime.

With intensity on the court and the loud Memphis crowd fully engaged, the game then settled into a playoff-like atmosphere. The teams traded leads, and the Golden State led 90-87, heading into the fourth quarter.

Ja Morant Dominates

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wasted no time proving to fans that he was back in shape after missing Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to thigh soreness.

Morant looked fine on Sunday with Grizzlies winning over the Lakers, 127-119. Morant made two-handed chase-down block on Lakers guard Avery Bradley that left both teams marveling at the play.

Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. commented that it was possibly the best block he'd ever seen.

According to ESPN, Bradley deflected a Morant pass near the midway point of the first quarter and corralled the steal out past half court, igniting a fast-break opportunity for himself to finish on the other end.

But third-year guard Morant sprinted back on defense and caught up Bradley from behind, jumping from beyond the restricted zone to snatch up Bradley's layup attempt with both hands while the ball was still in the air.

As Morant controlled the ball's trajectory by the top of the square on the backboard and was close to the rim, he grabbed the ball once back on the court to spark a Memphis fast break toward the other basket.

Brevin Knight, a Bally Sports analyst, called it Morant's best defensive play and said it would almost certainly be one of the best blocks of the 2021-22 season.

Jo Morant finished Sunday's game with 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and that block.

