Horrifying video footage shows people fleeing for their lives after members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Mexico's deadliest cartel, allegedly dropped a bomb from a drone onto a rival camp in a new turf war.

The footage shows an aerial view in the forests of Tepalcatepec, Mexico, where a blue tarpaulin is hung up, covering a series of what appear to be makeshift shacks or huts.

Cartel Drops Bombs on Michoacan Residents

A bomb explodes seconds later. Several individuals can be seen fleeing the blast in search of protection as coils of smoke rise from the forest floor.

Before being taken down by the forest's residents, the drone deploys more explosives on the survivors.

The attack is the latest in a series of brutal assaults on Michoacan residents, who have been subjected to escalating violence, mostly blamed on JNGC.

Residents of the town who had taken part in a brief gunfight with cartel gunmen attempting to take control of the territory earlier that day were allegedly targeted by Monday's drone attacks.

According to local officials, one person was injured in the attack, but opposing gangs have been fighting tooth and nail for every inch of land in Michoacan's small towns and forest settlements for months.

The cartel has bombed at least two towns in Tepalcatepec, according to reports from the area.

ALSO READ: More Than 170 Haitian Migrants Arrived in the Florida Keys in Overloaded Sailboat, Coast Guard Says

Tepalcatepec Mayor Martha Laura Mendoza is said to have pleaded with Mexican authorities for help in restoring security to the region, which was destroyed by violence last week.

Mendoza told Mexican news reports that they have been living in fear for the last four months, for Tepalcatepec is the only municipality with more than 3,000 displaced persons.

"It's been four months," she added. "No one has contacted us or offered a solution!"

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which was founded in 2009, is today considered one of Mexico's two most deadly and powerful cartels, alongside Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel.

Since then, a deadly conflict has started in Mexico between rival gangs for control of the drug markets, adding to the violence that has plagued the country for years.

Despite fierce competition from other cartels in Mexico and increasingly urgent efforts by foreign authorities to curb the bloodbath, its drug trafficking empire now spans all corners of the globe.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration has even offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the cartel's head, Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes.

The state of Michoacan has long been a hotspot for drug traffickers. However, the situation has deteriorated in recent months due to frequent gun clashes between competing cartels.

READ MORE: Police Operations Lead to Arrest of Three Suspects Behind Santa Rosa Drug Trafficking; Authorities Recover Meth, Cocaine, Cash, and Weapons including a 'Ghost' Gun

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Chilling moment Mexico's deadliest cartel drops bombs from a DRONE onto rival camp in new turf war - Google News