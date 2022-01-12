Prince Andrew is set to face a civil case in the United States after a federal judge has ruled to deny the Duke of York's bid to dismiss the case against him.

Giuffre alleged that sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Andrew to sexually abuse her when she was a minor. Andrew has denied the allegations and maintained his innocence, saying he did not participate in the sexual exploitation of minors or witness such, according to an NPR report.

The prince's lawyers argued that a $500,000 settlement that Epstein and Giuffre reached in 2009 should prevent her from suing the British prince. However, District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan commented on the settlement and said that it was too vague to specifically protect the Duke of York from a lawsuit.

Giuffre's deal with Epstein prohibits her from pursuing litigation against Epstein and anyone who could be a "potential defendant." The prince's lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, seized on that phrase to say that the settlement protects Andrew.

Kaplan answered and asked what is a "potential defendant" as distinguished from a "defendant?"

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Case Against Prince Andrew

Kaplan said that his ruling did not determine the "truth or falsity" of Giuffre's complaint, according to a BBC News report.

Meanwhile, Giuffre said she was "pleased" that Andrew's attempt to dismiss the case had been denied, adding that the evidence will not be taken concerning her accusations against the Duke of York.

Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, said that his client looks forward to a "judicial determination of the merits of those claims."

Giuffre noted that she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Epstein. She alleges that part of her abuse included being lent out to other powerful men.

The Queen's second son was in an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019. Andrew, during the interview, said that he had no memory of ever meeting with Giuffre, adding that his account of them having sexual intercourse in the U.S. and U.K. did not happen.

Kaplan said that the court was not able to consider at this stage whether Prince Andrew was covered by the settlement agreement, noting it as "ambiguous."

Andrew's lawyers could possibly introduce an appeal against Kaplan's decision. However, they would need Andrew's permission to do so.

Royal Family Amid Prince Andrew's Case

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has already largely banished Andrew from public life after his interview with BBC in November 2019, wherein he tried to explain his friendship with Epstein.

Penny Junor, a royal historian, said that he believes most people have lost interest in the Duke of York, adding that Andrew is "arrogant and not particularly popular," according to The New York Times report.

However, Junor said that Andrew could still remain a problem, with the Queen not stripping him of his honorary military titles, which he inherited from Prince Philip.

Prince Harry was stripped of his honorary military titles, as well as the right to use the honorific His Royal Highness after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from official duties and moved to the U.S.

Some were given the impression of a double standard for privileged members of the royal family after Andrew has managed to retain his titles despite the case.

