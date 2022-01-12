Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden's ex-wife, is set to release her new book where she will open up about their divorce.

According to People, Buhle's book entitled "If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, Healing" is set to be released on June 14.

The Daily Wire noted that the book Buhle will be released will mark her first time opening up about her marriage with Hunter Biden, their divorce, and its aftermath.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden Sells Five Art Prints for $75K Each at First Art Show in California

Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife's Book

The Daily Mail noted that the book written by Hunter Biden's ex-wife will discuss different arrays of topics in their marriage, such as the "heavy toll" of addiction on relationships.

Meanwhile, Buhle's publisher revealed that "If We Break..." will also tell Buhle's story from her working-class roots on the south side of Chicago to losing her maiden name and becoming a part of the Bidens when she married Hunter Biden.

The publisher added that the book would also tackle how Kathleen Buhle found a "renewed" sense of identity and purpose and joy after parting ways with Hunter Biden.

In an interview, Kathleen shared that writing a book has served as her healing, as she looked for ways "to stand on her own."

Kathleen Buhle said that she also hopes that her book will become "meaningful" for those who overcame addiction or divorce, as well as "women who felt their entire identity was tied to their spouse."

In the interview, Kathleen Buhle also claimed that she felt "devastated" after she divorced Hunter Biden.

"When my marriage ended, I felt like I'd lost my sense of who I was... Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity or divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels," Buhle pointed out.

Kathleen's book came after his ex-husband, Hunter Biden, also released a book entitled "Beautiful Things."

The younger Biden's book tackled his addiction issues, where he revealed that he was drinking a quart of vodka per day and that at some point in his life, he also lived with a homeless woman who happened to be his dealer.

Hunter Biden's book also touched on other personal challenges he faced, including the collapse of his marriage.

Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle Divorce

It can be recalled that Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle married in 1993. The two shared three children before they decided to part ways after 24 years of being together.

Six weeks before his divorce with Buhle was finalized, Hunter revealed that he was in a relationship with Hallie, his brother Beau's widow.

In a 2016 email, Buhle wrote that she will be leaving Hunter because he was "having an affair" and that he has become emotionally abusive.

In the Email, Kathleen Buhle said that she forgave Hunter Biden for cheating before and that he tried helping him to get sober. However, she revealed that the younger Biden did not want her forgiveness, and he did not want Buhle to help him with his recovery.

Kathrine Buhle and Hunter Biden then finalized their divorce in 2017.

READ NEXT: Prince Andrew's Bid to Dismiss Case With Virginia Roberts Giuffre Denied by Judge's Ruling

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Joe Biden's Son Hunter Secretly Marries After Split From Late Brother's Widow - From Access