TikTok creator Rory Teasley has died after his long-time boyfriend of 10 years has reportedly strangled him over a video game fight.

Michigan's Oakland County Sheriff's Department noted that they went to an apartment in Pontiac on Thursday after Docquen Jovo Watkins called 911 to report that he and Teasley had an altercation, according to a New York Post report. Watkins, 31, told cops that he and Teasley had gotten into a fight and that Teasley was now "sleeping" on the couch.

Authorities noticed that Teasley was not breathing and lost consciousness when they arrived at the scene. Teasley was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by medics.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that they see far too often across the country these days when people choose violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements, according to a People report.

Bouchard added violence is never acceptable over a disagreement, adding that those who do so will be held accountable.

Rory Teasley Strangled to Death

Teasley and Watkins were playing "Overwatch," a 2016 shooting game. An argument ensued between them, which led Watkins to choke Teasley to death, according to police.

Watkins was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and was arraigned on January 9, according to an E! News Online report.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for January 25.

Watkins is being held without bond. It is not currently known if he has managed to get legal representation to comment on his behalf.

Teasley was doing what he was known for just days before his death. He was entertaining more than 200,000 followers on his social media platform.

People reported that Teasley was known for his comical videos, TikTok dances, and lively personality.

The last video that he posted was captioned "Getting Old A MF," wherein Teasley was seen getting out of bed while mockingly holding his "aching" back while what sounds like bubble wrap popping noises were playing in the background.

The video had text that reads, "approaching 30 be like."

Teasley's last video before his death had gathered over 150,000 views and thousands of comments from fans and followers.

Many issued their condolences when they heard about the TikTok influencer's death.

Domestic Violence Amid The Pandemic

American Journal of Emergency Medicine noted that domestic violence cases increased by 25 to 33 percent globally in 2020, according to UAB News report.

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reported that in a minute, 20 people are being physically abused by their intimate partners across the country.

Intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of violent crime in the U.S., with around one in four women and one in nine men experiencing intimate partner violence.

Sumayah Abed, M.D., assistant professor at the University of Alabama, noted that the pandemic also escalated alcohol abuse, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Abed noted that all of these factors created an environment that worsens domestic violence.

