January 15th is the last chance to submit entries for the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation's annual award program. Each year the Foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture or service. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others. Awards are scheduled to be presented during the Foundation's in person annual awards ceremony on April 30, 2022, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

ALSO READ: Marlon Bishop of NPR's Latino USA Discusses the Peabody Award Win, Music and Immigration

The annual awards are presented in 17 categories including journalism, documentary, literature, screenplay, photography and poetry. A panel of experts from major regional and national media outlets, authors, noted photographers and Marines will judge the submissions. Entry is free. Winners will receive a gold medallion award, commemorative brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, and a $2,000 cash prize if applicable.

"The annual awards program provides the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation the invaluable opportunity to celebrate and recognize those who educate our nation on the service and sacrifice of all Marines," said MajGen James Lukeman USMC (Ret), president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. "We are pleased to invite writers, photographers, artists and others whose work focuses on the Marine Corps to submit their work."

For a detailed list of the awards as well as submission requirements, please visit https://www.marineheritage.org/awards.html.

RELATED ARTICLE: ADP Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award for Return to Workplace and COVID-19 Vaccination Status Solution