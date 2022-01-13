After a strong first half, Los Angeles Lakers' defense crumbled after halftime and never recovered as the Sacramento Kings erupted in the second half, outrunning L.A.'s older stars and dominating the paint to defeat their southern rivals by a score of 125-116.

The Lakers' defense was poor, as it has been for most of the season, especially later in the game. As by the early third quarter, Sacramento's starting lineup had scored in double figures.

Da'Aaron Fox Leads the Kings

De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points, Chimezie Metu hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 46.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers to snap their longest losing streak of the season.

For the Kings, who had lost their previous five games, Harrison Barnes added 23 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton led all scorers with 14 points and ten assists.

For the Lakers, Malik Monk had 22 points, and LeBron James had 34 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Trevor Ariza was given the start for the first time in the 2021-22 season but was pushed to the bench after picking up two fast fouls barely 90 seconds into the game.

With a pair of triples, Malik Monk was able to maintain his hot streak against the Kings going, helping the Lakers establish an early 20-15 lead.

When Monk picked up his second foul, foul trouble became a worry, but LeBron James kept the attack moving by remaining aggressive. Sacramento was able to claw its way back into the game owing to their bench, but Los Angeles led 34-29 at the half.

For a brief moment, the Kings were able to tie the game, but James' 3-pointer and one from Austin Reaves put the Lakers back up by eight points. Russell Westbrook was persistent in attacking the rim, preventing Sacramento from narrowing the distance.

With a 67-53 deficit, the Kings went on an 8-0 run to end the first half and afterward scored the first five points of the third quarter.

Monk's strong shooting from the first half continued with two more three-pointers, but Sacramento was able to keep up courtesy to Barnes and De'Aaron. The Lakers' offense went cold for a stretch before Monk threw it off the glass to James for a highlight-reel dunk.

Things turned sideways quickly for L.A. as their turnovers allowed Sacramento to go on a 19-3 run that suddenly left them trailing by 10.

After Talen Horton-Tucker's 3-pointer, a missed layup from Westbrook, and a Barnes corner three left the Lakers with an 11-point hole. To pull the Lakers, Reaves continued to create plays and James began to heat up from the field.

A six-point difference between a failed Westbrook three and a made Chimezie Metu three ended any hopes of a comeback.

Tonight's game was already the Lakers' and Kings' final meeting of the season.

The Lakers will have two days off before facing the Nuggets in their first game of the season.

WATCH: LAKERS at KINGS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | January 12, 2022- NBA