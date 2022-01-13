Queen Elizabeth has stripped her son Prince Andrew of military titles and the use of His Royal Highness amid the sexual allegations with the Duke of York, who is currently facing a U.S. civil lawsuit.

A royal source said that Andrew will stop using the style of His Royal Highness in an official capacity, according to a BBC News report.

The action came after a judge has slammed his bid to dismiss the case that was founded on sexual assault allegations against him, which he has consistently denied.

One source close to the duke said that he would continue to "defend himself" against the case brought in New York by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Buckingham Palace released a statement, saying that Andrew's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen with the Queen's approval and agreement.

The Palace added that Andrew will continue not to have any public duties and will be defending his U.S. civil lawsuit as a private citizen.

One close source said that the changes had been made with the agreement of Andrew instead of being imposed from the top, according to The Daily Beast News report.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace refused to say if Andrew had visited his mother to personally receive the news of his excommunication from royal life.

Prince Andrew's Removal of Titles

The duke's current roles will be handed to other members of the family. His roles include Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which is one of the oldest regiments in the British army, according to an Independent report.

However, the details of the new arrangement are yet to be announced.

Andrew's other military titles include honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth; colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps; as well as commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

He is also the royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers, and royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Courtiers reportedly sought to uproot reputational harm to the monarchy by removing the duke from official royal life, while also distancing him from the wider family.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has rejected an argument by Andrew that he was protected from legal prosecution by the terms of a $50,000 settlement Giuffre made with Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, said that the Queen's action speaks for themselves.

A public call by more than 150 military veterans wrote to the Queen in her role as commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The veterans said in their letter that it was "untenable" for Andrew to retain his military position.

Royal author and former government minister Norman Baker also commented on the matter.

Baker said that the fact the Palace is describing him as a private citizen in light of his court case tells that he has well and truly been "chucked under the royal bus."

The government insider added that the royal family cannot escape the damage that will elevate as the U.S. court case progresses.

