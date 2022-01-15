The U.S. Postal Service will hold a special event to commemorate the Year of the Tiger at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway New York, NY 10025-6990).

The Year of the Tiger begins Feb. 1 and ends Jan. 21, 2023, and is observed by over a billion people worldwide. This event commemorates the third of 12 postage stamps in the Lunar New Year series.

Special guests include United States Postal Service Governor Ronald A. Stroman, New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Anne del Castillo, Global Artistic Programs Vice President and Director of the Asia Society Museum in New York Michelle Yun, Lion Dance Performers from the New York Chinese Cultural Center, New York Chinese Cultural Center Executive Director Ying H. Yen, and the NYPD Ceremonial Unit Honor Guard.

The tiger is the third of the 12 zodiac animal signs associated with the Chinese lunar calendar. As with other zodiac signs, personality traits and other attributes are often associated with people born in the year of a particular animal. Those born during the Year of the Tiger may be seen as brave, confident, and well-liked by others. Blue, orange, and gray are lucky colors for Tigers, and yellow lilies and cineraria flowers may also bring good luck.

Customers may purchase these stamps onsite and at the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

