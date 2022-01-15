Argentina Power Outages Arrive During Extreme Heatwave—More Than 70,000 Residents Don't Have Electricity

Argentina is now suffering from a massive power outage, making the ongoing extreme heatwave worst than it already. Now, imagine that the temperature you are experiencing right now can reach up to 42 degrees Celsius.

Well, this is what people living in the city of Buenos Aires are experiencing. According to CGTN's latest report, the heatwave happening in Argentina affects hundreds of thousands of residents.

Authorities reported that the presidential residence of the South American country is also having a hard time during the heatwave, especially since electricity outages are currently experienced.

Argentina Power Outages During Heatwave

Deutsche Welle (DW) reported that the power outages in Argentina began on Friday, Jan. 14. Despite the efforts made by the government to maintain the residential energy supply, electricity shortages still happened.

ENRE (National Electricity Regulatory Agency) released new data to show how severe the new power outages really are. The agency announced that more than 78,200 individuals recently don't have electricity.

Authorities added that most of the affected individuals are residing in the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires. They added that the Edison Transformer Station and the Nuevo Puerto Transformer Station disengaged their operations last Friday, at exactly 8:20 a.m. local time.

#RÉCORD | A las 16h, Mar del Plata registró una #temperatura de 41,9°C, que se convierte en la marca más elevada de su historia.#ConVosenelTiempo #SMN150 pic.twitter.com/HZtrQ198HT — SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) January 14, 2022

Their temporary disengagements also affected around 300,000 residents in the EDENOR concession area. If you want to know further details about the latest electricity shortages in Buenos Aires, you can visit this link.

What To Do During Extreme Heatwave

Argentinians should already expect some controlled power outages since the extreme heatwave also affects transformer stations.

If ever you are one of the unlucky people to experience electricity cutting, ReadyGov provided some tips you can follow to stay safe during the super high temperature:

Install additional insulations so that the heat will not enter the house.

Always cover your house's windows with shades or drapes.

Weather-strip doors and windows.

If you have an attic, use an attic fan or attic ventilator to regulate the heat circulating within your house. This will maintain the temperature as low as possible.

Avoid using fans directly since they can also generate heat.

Check cool areas where you and your family can stay temporarily during the day.

