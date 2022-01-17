Two people died in northern Peru as high waves smashed into some of its coastal areas following the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga on Saturday.

In a statement released on Sunday, Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said the two women drowned off a beach in the Lambayeque region on Saturday after two-meter waves hit their truck. They were found dead by officers from a Naylamp beach police station after the vehicle was dragged near the sea.

Reuters reported that the underwater volcano near the remote Pacific nation of Tonga erupted on Saturday. It triggered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake near Tonga and sent tsunami waves crashing into the island's coast. Huge waves also reportedly smashed into some of South America's islands and the U.S. West Coast.

Amid warnings that the volcano was causing abnormally high waves, Indeci said more than 20 Peruvian ports were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

TV images and footage on social media showed several homes and businesses in the coastal areas of northern and central Peru had been flooded by seawater.

According to the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, the tsunami that hit Peru was up to 80 centimeters high. The Peruvian Navy did not issue a tsunami warning, but it monitored "abnormal waves" off its coast.

Shane Cronin, a professor from the University of Auckland and an expert in Tonga eruptions, wrote in The Conversation that this is one of the massive explosions "the volcano is capable of producing roughly every thousand years."

Cronin added: "We could be in for several weeks or even years of major volcanic unrest from the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano."

Tsunami Waves Smash U.S. West Coast

In the U.S., more than four feet waves were recorded on the California coast on Saturday. Tsunami-effect waves were also recorded along the coast in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and British Columbia in Canada.

Daily Mail reported that despite the dire warnings, spectators still flock to the beaches to view the surging tsunami waves and some surfers even waited to catch the huge waves generated by the surge.

On Sunday, tsunami-hit Tonga remained largely uncontactable, with telephone and internet lines still down, leaving relatives in other parts of the world praying for their loved ones on the Pacific islands as fatality reports had yet to come in.

Tsunami advisories were issued for Alaska, Hawaii, and the U.S. Pacific coast. Satellite images showed a huge eruption, with a plume of ash, gas, and steam rising above the sea. A thunderous roar was reportedly heard as far away as Alaska.

Reports said the eruption also created a new island in Tonga, which is the second time such an event had happened in Tonga in 10 years.

New Zealand, Australia, U.S. Offer Assistance

Surveillance flights from New Zealand were unable to assess the amount of damage due to a huge ash cloud covering Tonga.

"The eruption was hugely concerning," said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, adding that authorities were still trying to establish communications with Tonga.

Tonga's strict quarantine measures designed to keep COVID-19 out of the country may complicate any international relief attempt. Tonga has managed to prevent any outbreaks of COVID-19.

But Ardern assured that New Zealand's military staff were all fully vaccinated and willing to follow any Tonga's COVID protocols. The Tonga government has asked the public to wear masks due to ash and smoke and use bottled water for now.

On Monday morning, Australia's P-8 plane arrived with crews checking for damage to critical infrastructure.

"They're part of our Pacific family, and like all of those island nations, we're always there to support and we certainly will be on this occasion," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the country is ready to provide support to Tonga.

"Deeply concerned for the people of Tonga as they recover from the aftermath of a volcanic eruption and tsunami. The United States stands prepared to provide support to our Pacific neighbours," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

