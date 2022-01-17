After dealing with thousands of crows gathering in the downtown area, the City of Sunnyvale in California is set to launch a pilot program by the end of January, going high-tech with lasers.

According to press accounts, crows have been roosting in the downtown area for years, but their numbers have risen as a result of the pandemic.

"We love our birds here in Sunnyvale," the city mayor, Larry Klein stated, "but having so many clustered in one little area isn't good for our city."

The birds have become a nuisance in residential areas, as well as a concern for restaurants and other businesses.

"I'll go inside unless I'm under an umbrella," resident Frank Hampton said when it comes to eating outdoors.

"They aren't here during the day. When the sun goes down, it's just when they start coming around," he added.

During the day, the birds are said to forage for food around the South Bay. However, it's unknown why they chose to rest overnight in downtown Sunnyvale around nightfall.

The flock, which is estimated to number in the thousands, has become a significant nuisance, cawing well before daylight and waking up local downtown residents. During outside dining, customers have reportedly been "dive-bombed."

Furthermore, the birds have left large swathes of droppings, which have demanded costly, regular pressure washings and may pose a health threat, according to Klein.

Over the years, the city has tried everything to get the birds to find a new spot, but all success has been short-lived.

"We had a falconry person with hawks here, several years ago. It deterred the crows but it has had limited success," said Klein.

Because crows cluster at night, reflectors were also a failure. The town is now switching to laser pointers.

The mayor was inspired by a friend who uses a green laser to scatter squawking birds in his yard.

He discovered that other communities with bird problems were using the same method, which the Humane Society of the United States found safe.

Both the city and the Sunnyvale Downtown Association have purchased the laser pointers, which cost less than $20 on Amazon and will distribute them to local homeowners and business owners before the end of the month.

"If the green lasers don't work, we'll search for other opportunities," Klein said. "But this is the city's first step of dealing with the birds."

Local Audubon Society Opposes Use of Lasers

The Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society opposed the idea.

"American Crows are a native species here, as in most of the continent, and should be celebrated. They are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918," their statement read.

The Audubon Society also argued that lasers will blind the birds and can also cause harm to humans and aircraft and that the city should continue exploring other options.

Klein referenced his own research, as well as the Audubon Society's, which noted that measures like sound pre-recorded distress calls, falconry birds, cannons, and lasers can be helpful but normally will require professional assistance.

The mayor also cited the website of the Humane Society of the United States, which said that a variety of approaches, including "lasers meant to disturb birds," can be effective.

Green lasers have also been utilized in other localities, according to Klein.

Since 2019, Rochester, Minnesota city workers have been utilizing them to disperse crows in the downtown area.

