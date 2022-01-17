Early Sunday morning, the National Tsunami Warning Center lifted the initial coastal tsunami advisory in California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. The tsunami warning was issued following the eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, Saturday.

Tsunami warnings were also raised in several countries as waves which are several feet high smashed into the shores of the island nation of Tonga and parts of New Zealand and Japan.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located about 30 kilometers southeast of Fonuafo'ou Island in Tonga, initially erupted on Friday and then again around 5:26 p.m. on Saturday, CNN reported, citing Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

The eruption produced a large ash cloud and shockwaves, shown in satellite imagery. By Saturday evening, ashes were falling from the skies in Nuku'alofa, Tonga's capital. Telephone service was down.

Tongatapu, the main island of Tonga, was hit by a devastating tsunami, with waves slamming onto coastal streets and flooding homes.

Residents fled to higher ground as waves flooded the main streets and coastline, according to the RNZ.

The king of Tonga, King Tupou VI, was evacuated from the palace, according to local media sources. The monarch was transported to a house near Mata Ki Eua by a convoy of police and troops.

U.S. Records High Waves

According to the National Weather Service office in San Diego, the eruption also pushed waves to the U.S. West Coast, with some exceeding 3 and 4 feet in height.

The highest waves were recorded in Port San Luis, California, with 4.3 feet; followed by Area Cove and Crescent City in California, with 3.7 feet; and King Cove, Alaska, with 3.3 feet.

The first tsunami waves were felt on the West Coast, according to Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator.

In Nikolski, Alaska, a wave as high as 1.2 feet was recorded.

In Atka, Adak, and King Cove, Alaska, waves as high as one foot were seen.

"This may not be the largest wave yet," Snider warned, adding that the event was far from over.

New Zealand Experiences Strong Currents

Strong, irregular currents and unpredictable surges at the shore were experienced in coastal areas on New Zealand's north and east coasts, as well as the Chatham Islands, according to their National Emergency Management Agency.

The official weather service of New Zealand stated its weather stations around the country had seen "a pressure surge" as a result of the eruption on Saturday evening.

During a news conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that there had been no reports of deaths or injuries in Tonga as a result of the eruption.

The New Zealand government has pledged an initial $340,000 in relief supplies, technical aid, and local response support, with the country's Defence Force assisting Tonga.

While the situation in the area appears to be stable, Ardern cautioned that additional eruption activity cannot be ruled out.

ALSO READ: Birds Swarm California City; Government Looks at Lasers as Possible Solution

Japan's Eastern Coast Affected

Sunday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for the country's coastal areas with waves as high as 2.7 meters. All tsunami warnings had been lifted by Sunday afternoon.

Officials from the Weather Agency ruled out the prospect of more tsunamis across the country but indicated tidal fluctuations might occur.

In Setouchi town, on Amami Oshima Island, footage showed heavy traffic as automobiles were evacuated to higher ground. In Iwate, individuals are seen sleeping on the floors of evacuation centers.

In Fiji, a nearby island, people living in low-lying coastal areas were also advised to "move to safety in preparation of the strong currents and severe waves."

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least 229,000 people were asked to evacuate. One person was recorded injured during the evacuation in Okinawa.

READ MORE: 2 People Drown in Peru as Abnormally Big Waves Hit Coast After Massive Volcanic Eruption in Tonga

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH:Tonga volcano eruption fills sky with black ash clouds - The Independent