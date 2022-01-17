The Los Angeles Lakers were blown out from end-to-end by the depleted Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, finally losing by 37 points, and it was almost unquestionably the new low point in a season full of contenders in rock bottoms.

LeBron James skipped his usual postgame press conference, indicating that he didn't want to answer questions.

LeBron Promises Team Will Be Better

But while James may not have made his actual voice heard publicly following the loss, nearly 24 hours later on Sunday night, he decided to address fans on Sunday in the form of an apology.

"#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we'll be better!" he wrote in a Tweet.

#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better! 👑💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 17, 2022

The Lakers are 21-22 on the season and have a slim chance of making the playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 7 seed. It's been a major roadblock for a team that anticipated to contend for a championship after recruiting Russell Westbrook in the offseason.

AD May Return by the end of January

For a long time, Los Angeles Lakers has been without star Anthony Davis. On December 17, he made his last appearance with the Lakers. During the game, he suffered a knee injury, and the team have continued to struggle.

The Lakers are currently 21-22 and have struggled to make significant progress during the season. They recently had a time when they were starting to play well without Anthony Davis, getting a lot of their other key players back from health and safety protocols.

However, over the previous three games, everything has come crumbling down, with the effort being the main worry.

With the trade deadline approaching on February 10, fans are interested in watching where the Lakers go next.

Davis is anticipated to return by the end of the month, but even as a great player, he can't be expected to immediately solve all of the Lakers' concerns.

Following the loss to the Nuggets, Westbrook was the most outspoken Lakers player, criticizing the team's lack of effort.

"Sometimes teams are just playing harder than us, simple as that," the team's guard said after the game.

When LeBron James joined the Lakers in 2018, it marked a significant milestone in the franchise's history.

Bron made the Lakers contenders again in an instant, after years of rebuilding following Kobe Bryant's departure.

He has had many ups and downs since then, but this season could be his most difficult yet. With a roster that appears disconnected and at times disinterested, things are at an all-time low.

Following a loss to the Kings last week, LeBron revealed that his squad has not been playing up to his expectations.

Fans have been coming in with all kinds of suggestions about how the Lakers might improve for weeks, but there appears to be no solid solution at this time.

