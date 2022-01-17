A rumor about Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez had a secret daughter was confirmed by a local newspaper on Sunday, claiming that the author had a secret Mexican daughter.

The secret of the Colombian author was confirmed by the newspaper El Universal, revealing the name of García Márquez's daughter as Indira Cato.

Indira Cato was García Márquez's daughter with Susana Cato, a writer and journalist who worked with the Colombian writer for some scripts and films. Reports noted that Susana co-wrote the script of the 1991 film "Con el amor no se romp" and the short film "Elmirro de dos lunas" with García Márquez.

Colombian Writer's Relatives Know About His Mexican Daughter

On Monday, García Márquez's relatives admitted to Associated Press that they knew about the Colombian writer's Mexican daughter.

One of the writer's nieces, Shani García Márquez, said that she knew for years about her cousin Indira. However, Shani noted that she did not mention her Mexican cousin to the media as her parents always asked her to not talk about her uncle's personal life.

Meanwhile, other relatives of the Colombian writer also confessed that they knew about Indira Cato, but they did not mention her "out of respect" for Mercedes Bacha, García Márquez's wife, and their loyalty to the writer. The relatives also noted that they did not mention the author's secret to their children.

Gabriel Eligio Torres García, one of the Colombian writer's nephews, shared that he knew about Indira and that he learned about this from García Márquez's children, Rodrigo and Gonzalo.

"My cousins Rodrigo and Gonzalo told me about her [Indira Cato] casually during a reunion," Gabriel said, adding that he was in touch with García Márquez's Mexican daughter through social media.

To date, the Colombian writer's Mexican daughter is in her early 30s and uses her mother's surname. García Márquez's relatives noted that Indira's mother, Susana, was also quiet about her daughter's roots to keep the lady away from the spotlight.

However, Shani revealed that Indira made a name for her own.

"She leads a very artistic lifestyle, like many people in this family... It makes us very happy that she has shined on her own," Shani noted.

Indira Cato is now a documentary producer in Mexico City and she won several awards for her work in 2014, a documentary that tackles migrants passing through Mexico.

Colombian Writer Gabriel García Márquez

Gabriel García Márquez is the 1982 Nobel prize-winning Colombian writer and was considered one of the greatest Spanish language authors.

The Colombian writer is best known for his magical realism masterpiece "One Hundred Years of Solitude," which sold more than 30 million copies in 1967.

He is also known to be the pioneer of the genre magical realism, which is known to be a unique mixture of the "marvelous and the mundane" in a way that made extraordinary seem routine.

The Colombian writer died in 2014 due to his poor health. His cause of death was not immediately known to the public, but he was hospitalized for a lung and urinary tract infection in Mexico City before his death.

