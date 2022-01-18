Former President Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, two of the most popular Republicans in the country, had reportedly been taking jabs at each other.

According to multiple published reports, the two possible 2024 contenders appeared to have a political feud. Both sides have denied any friction and blamed "the media" for overhyping statements.

However, Trump's advisers have a different say in this matter as they believe that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had something to do with this, NBC News reported.

McConnell is reportedly in a pitched battle with Trump over the future of the Republican Party in the country's political races.

The former president's advisers pointed to the "Ruthless" podcast, which is co-hosted by McConnell's longtime adviser Josh Holmes.

Last week, DeSantis went on the "Ruthless" podcast and said that one of his biggest regrets since taking office in 2018 was not speaking out "much louder" against Trump at the start of the COVID pandemic.

The Florida governor noted that he was surprised when Trump made the decision that allegedly led to much of the U.S. economy shutting down.

Many in Trump's camp said it all looked like a setup, with a top Trump adviser noting that Holmes is "a wholly owned subsidiary of McConnell World."

"There's no way you can tell me that this was all a coincidence... DeSantis and his staff knew what they were doing. Now, that said, they might have been hoping for more out of Ron, because let's face it, he didn't really criticize Trump. But they knew the media would instantly jump on it and wish-cast it into existence," the adviser told NBC News, echoing four others who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The adviser added that McConnell clearly sees DeSantis as a lesser of two evils and a way to annoy the former president. On the other hand, Holmes has denied any coordination with McConnell and ill intent toward Trump.

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis Butting Heads

The Republican governor was reportedly going along fine with the former president when it came to advising Floridians to stay home and closing Florida schools, government buildings, gyms, bars, and restaurant dining rooms, CBS 12 News reported.

However, Ron DeSantis questioned whether banning flights from China was effective. He said he supported Donald Trump when the former president announced travel restrictions from China.

However, DeSantis noted that one had to take a step back and acknowledged that "those travel restrictions just didn't work."

Donald Trump is Trashing Ron DeSantis

Meanwhile, there were reports that Donald Trump is "trashing" Ron DeSantis in private. Sources who've recently talked to the former president about the Florida governor told Axios that Trump called DeSantis an ingrate with a "dull personality" and "no personal charisma."

The sources noted that DeSantis' popularity and his refusal to rule out running against him in the 2024 election bothered Trump, as others have stated pretty clearly they will not challenge him.

A source, who requested anonymity, reportedly heard Trump criticize DeSantis on multiple occasions. The source told Axios that Trump believed that DeSantis had no realistic chance of beating him in a potential 2024 showdown, saying he's not worried about the Florida governor.

A second source noted that in Trump's view, "there's no way" DeSantis would be governor without his endorsement. Last week, New York Times' Maggie Haberman tweeted that Trump has been telling some aides that he isn't getting the deference from DeSantis that he wants in the pre-2024 leadup.

In the "Ruthless" podcast, Ron DeSantis blamed the media for reports of tension between him and Trump. Last September, a poll among Republicans showed that DeSantis was their number one pick for president if Trump will not run.

