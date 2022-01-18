Statement From Jo-Ann Yoo, Executive Director, Asian American Federation

"We are deeply saddened by the senseless tragedy that took place this morning at the Times Square subway station. We send our sincerest condolences to the victim's family and friends during this trying time.

This horrific incident is a reminder that the fear of anti-Asian violence in our community is well-founded. From the NYPD's report last month, hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have risen by 361 percent. It is imperative that New York City implements proactive, community-based solutions that prevent these crimes from ever happening in the first place.

We look forward to working with Mayor Adams and the City Council in ensuring that New York City's Asian American community is heard and protected during our continued time of crisis. We ask our fellow New Yorkers to stand with us because we are in this together."

About Asian American Federation

We are one of the strongest leadership voices advocating for better policies, services, and funding that lead to more justice and opportunity for Asian immigrants, one of New York City's poorest and most underserved communities

Our Mission



Established in 1989, with the mission to raise the influence and well-being of the pan-Asian American community through research, policy advocacy, public awareness, and nonprofit support, AAF is the largest umbrella leadership organization in New York serving diverse Asian American communities that make up the fastest-growing population in the city, state, and country.

