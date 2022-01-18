The cause of death of renowned Black actor Sidney Poitier was revealed on Tuesday.

According to People, Poitiers death certificate revealed that the actor died of heart failure on January 6. The heart condition was listed in the death certificate as a cardiopulmonary failure.

The Daily Mail noted that the death certificate also listed that Poitier also suffered from Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer.

NBC News mentioned that the death certificate was issued by Los Angeles County.

It can be recalled that Poitier's death was confirmed by Bahamas' Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell on January 7. The Bahamas was the country where the actor grew up. Reports noted that Poitier died while he was in Beverly Hills. He was 94 years old when he met his demise.

Sidney Poitier's Daughter Posts Heartfelt Message on Social Media

Throughout his career in the entertainment industry, Sidney Poitier was married twice. Sidney had four daughters with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, while he had two children with his second wife, Joana Shimkus.

He was also survived by eight grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren.

Last week, one of Sidney's daughters, Sydney, posted a tribute for his father, days after the actor's death.

Sydney took to Instagram to post an emotional message for his father, as she paired the message with a photo of her hugging her dad.

"There are no words for this. No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my dad," Sydney said in her post.

Poitier's daughter also explained in the post that she wanted the world to know how good his father was. Sydney noted that goodness "permeated" to every cell of the actor, to the point that it prevented her dad from killing "even the tiniest of bugs."

"He knew on cellular level that if he hurt anyone or anything, he hurt everyone and everything," Sydney noted, adding that her father treated anyone "equal."

Poitier's daughter then explained that her sadness was not only because she lost her dad, but because "the world lost so much goodness."

"The pain of losing him seems unbearable at times... I can't lay my head on his shoulder and feel the anchoring safety he brought to my life," Sidney Poitier's daughter said.

The actor's daughter then concluded her heartfelt message by saying that she will miss her dad "more than words can express" and that she will feel her father's presence in the "warmth of the sun" and telling the actor she loves him.

Sidney Poitier's Legacy

Poitier is known as both a trailblazing actor and director, as he was recognized as the first Black actor who won the Oscar for Best Actor. Poitier's 1963 film entitled "Lilies in the filed" led him to that win.

Aside from Oscars, other notable awards were received by Poitier.

In 1995, the actor received the Kennedy Center Honor and he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2009.

In 2016, he was awarded a BAFTA fellowship, but he was not able to attend the event due to his health.

Aside from being an actor, Sidney Poitier was also an advocate who fought for civil rights with his friend for nearly 80 years, Harry Belafonte. The two helped organize the March on Washington and plan Martin Luther King Jr.'s memorial after his assassination.

