Doodle for Google Contest's Judges Include Selena Gomez! Here's Why She's Suitable for the Role
Doodle for Google contest will include Selena Gomez as one of its celebrity judges. The search engine giant's event lasts from Jan. 11 until Mar. 4.
The new theme for Google Doodle contest 2022 is called "I Care for Myself By..." focuses on how students look after their mental health as serious events happen across the globe.
READ MORE: Bob Saget Laid to Rest in Private Funeral: 'Full House' Co-Stars, Famous Friends Come Together to Say Their Final Goodbyes
One of the challenges that affect children's mental well-being is the global COVID-19 pandemic. NPR reported that the health crisis greatly affects the mental health of many young individuals.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy shared that one in three high-school students feels sad or hopeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doodle for Google Contest 2022
According to Google Doodles Archive, more than 4,000 Google doodles have been created around the world for the past few years. Each of them was inspired by the users' ideas, which were received by the tech firm's illustrator team.
Now, students are urged to send their ideas on how they maintain their mental wellness during rough times. Choosing Selena Gomez as one of the celebrity judges can help Google attract the attention of more young users across the globe.
If you are one of the fans of the American singer, you already know that she started as a Disney child star. Gomez even had a role on the popular show "Wizards of Waverly Place."
But is she really suitable as one of the judges in the current Doodle for Google contest? Here are some reasons why she is.
Why Selena Gomez Will be a Great Google Doodle Judge
According to CNET's latest report, Selena Gomez has been passionate about mental health. She loves discussing the importance of mental wellness to everyone.
Back in 2019, she pledged more than $100 million for mental health services for individuals in underserved communities. She did this after founding the Rare Impact Fund.
"As a longtime advocate for mental health awareness, the concept that self-care is becoming a part of our everyday conversation makes me hopeful for the future," said the American celebrity.
This is just one of the reasons why Google chose Gomez as one of its celebrity judges for the Doodle for Google contest. If you want to see more details about this event, you can visit this link.
READ NEXT: Cardi B Lawsuit: Rapper Reveals She Was "Suicidal" After YouTube Star Tasha K Spread False Rumors About Her
Subscribe to Latin Post!
Sign up for our free newsletter for the Latest coverage!