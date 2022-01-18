Doodle for Google Contest's Judges Include Selena Gomez! Here's Why She's Suitable for the Role

Doodle for Google contest will include Selena Gomez as one of its celebrity judges. The search engine giant's event lasts from Jan. 11 until Mar. 4.

The new theme for Google Doodle contest 2022 is called "I Care for Myself By..." focuses on how students look after their mental health as serious events happen across the globe.

One of the challenges that affect children's mental well-being is the global COVID-19 pandemic. NPR reported that the health crisis greatly affects the mental health of many young individuals.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy shared that one in three high-school students feels sad or hopeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doodle for Google Contest 2022

According to Google Doodles Archive, more than 4,000 Google doodles have been created around the world for the past few years. Each of them was inspired by the users' ideas, which were received by the tech firm's illustrator team.

Now, students are urged to send their ideas on how they maintain their mental wellness during rough times. Choosing Selena Gomez as one of the celebrity judges can help Google attract the attention of more young users across the globe.