Bob Saget's friends and colleagues, including his co-stars from "Full House," were among the attendees at his funeral on Friday in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen went to the funeral to pay their respects to Saget.

Other celebrities, namely Jimmy Kimmel, John Mayer, and Dave Chappelle, were also among the stars who attended the Jewish burial ceremony to say their final goodbyes to the beloved actor.

They were among the more than 100 guests composed of family, friends, stand-up comedians, and celebrities who attended the private occasion. Los Angeles Times reported that the funeral at Mount Sinai memorial park in Forest Lawn Cemetery is reserved for close friends and family members.

According to reports, Bob Saget, 65, was transported to the cemetery in a blue Chevrolet hearse. His family reportedly drove in three black cars driven by Ascot, the Kardashian's favored limo service.

Saget's closest friend and co-star in "Full House," John Stamos, took to Twitter on Friday to express his thoughts on Saget's funeral.

"Today will be the hardest of my life. God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the thing I can, and wisdom to know the difference," Stamos noted.

Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022

After the service, the guess followed Saget's hearse up to the highest point in the memorial park. The view from the area where Saget's coffin was lowered to the ground reportedly shows the Warner Bros. Studios in the north and Hollywood to the south.

READ NEXT: Cardi B Lawsuit: Rapper Reveals She Was "Suicidal" After YouTube Star Tasha K Spread False Rumors About Her

Bob Saget's Cause of Death

Bob Saget's family is still waiting for the autopsy result that will determine his cause of death.

Orange County Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany told CNN on Monday that there was no evidence of drug use or foul play surrounding the death of the "Full House" star.

Stephany added that Saget's manner of death is also pending further studies and investigation. The chief medical examiner then noted that the process could take up to 10 to 12 weeks before its completion.

Source Claims Bob Saget is 'Healthy' Before Death

A source noted that Bob Saget "seemed healthy" before his death, adding that the comedian would not have traveled and been performing had he not been feeling well.

An insider earlier told People that Saget talked to his wife Kelly Rizzo in the early hours of Sunday. The source said Saget "sounded really happy" and excited after a great show.

On Monday, Rizzo broke her silence on the death of her husband, saying she was "completely shattered and in disbelief," adding that Bob was her "absolute everything."

"When the time is right and when the news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world," Rizzo said as she requested privacy at the time.

Bob Saget, known for his role Danny Tanner in "Full House," was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, not long after a two-hour stand-up performance at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

According to reports, the sheriff's department and the fire department responded to Bob Saget's hotel room at around 4 p.m. E.T., but the actor was declared dead on the scene.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Split with Nick Jonas Rumors; Explains Why She Removed 'Jonas' From IG Username

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Rabbi Steven Carr Reuben on Bob Saget's Funeral Service - From extratv