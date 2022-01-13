Priyanka Chopra opened up about the rumors of her and her husband Nick Jonas' separation, as she explained why she had to remove her husband's surname from her Instagram username.

Chopra made her comments in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she talked about that one time when she reverted her username to "Priyanka Chopra" from "Priyanka Chopra-Jonas," ET reported.

Chopra explained that what she did was a "professional hazard" in the social media world.

"Because of the noise of the social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that," Chopra underscored.

Nick Jonas' wife also shared what she felt whenever she posts something on social media. Chopra said that it was a very "vulnerable" feeling, contending that whenever she posts a picture, everything that is behind her will be zoomed in and then people will begin to speculate.

Nick Jonas also shut out the rumors of them breaking in the interview with Vanity Fair.

According to Billboard, the "Chains" singer gushed over her wife, saying that Chopra comes in "regal and refined" but also has a "carefree joy" with her.

Jonas also said that his wife is also an "incredible host" because he can make people a part of the circle or a family right away, even if people find it hard to connect, just like himself.

READ NEXT: Megan Fox Announces Engagement with Machine Gun Kelly Claiming That They 'Drank Each Other's Blood'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Split Rumors

The rumors about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stemmed out after Priyanka removed "Jonas" in her username on her several social media accounts in November.

Fans were quick to notice the change and speculate that the two went on their separate ways.

However, the pair lashed out the rumors and verified that they are still together, as Chopra posted a romantic moment between her and her husband during thanksgiving.

Chopra posted a snap of her hugging Jonas from her back with Nick leaning towards the actress, closing to kiss her wife.

Last week, Chopra took to Instagram once again to post an update of her married life to her fans. The actress posted a slideshow of photos, including her lying on Nick's lap while in the middle of the sea.

Nick Jonas also posted a sweet moment photo of him and her wife. The "Jealous" singer posted a photo of them sharing a kiss for New year.

"My forever [N]ew Year[']s Kiss," Nick Jonas captioned.

Children 'Big Part' of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Future

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra also revealed that children are a "big part" of their plans.

"They're [Children] a big part of our desire for the future," Chopra noted. She did not reveal when they plan to have an addition to their family, but Priyanka said that it will happen "by God's grace."

It can be recalled that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018 with a Western ceremony by Nick's father in Rajasthan. A traditional Hindu ceremony was also held for their wedding the next day.

READ NEXT: Joe Rogan Under Fire After Over 200 Doctors and Scientists Call on Spotify to Monitor His Podcast Due to COVID Misinformation

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Shares Update On Having Kids w/ Nick Jonas - From Access