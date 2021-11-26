Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra shut down the split rumors with cute and sweet kissing photos posted on their Instagram.

On Thanksgiving Day, Jonas, 29, posted a picture of him with his 39-year-old wife on a couch, cozying up next to each other.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Shut Down Split Rumors

The actress' arms were also seen wrapped around Nick Jonas' shoulders and leaned in to kiss the singer.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra," the "Jealous" singer said in his caption.

Priyanka Chopra also posted the same photo on her Instagram. Her post also included other images of them and people who were present during a Thanksgiving gathering.

"So much to be grateful for. Friends, Family... I love you @nickjonas... Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating," Priyanka wrote on her post.

Fans who were troubled about the split rumors were quick to comment on Priyanka's photo. One user commented, saying that the photo is what the public needs.

Another one commented that it's "about time you [Priyanka and Jonas] shut down the rumors y'all were over." A netizen added that the photo marks the "end of the separation rumors."

Earlier this month, the actress and the singer celebrated Diwali, a celebration of lights marked with five days of festivities. Priyanka posted some photos of her with her husband celebrating the said occasion. She also posted a video where Nick Jonas can be seen hugging her from behind.

"Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas Split

The rumors about their separation began when fans noticed that Priyanka Chopra removed the "Jonas" part of her name from her social media accounts last week, Independent reported.

It can be recalled that the Bollywood actress added "Jonas" to her name on Instagram and Twitter after she got married to Nick Jonas in 2018.

Fans were quick to notice the changes in Chopra's name and speculated that the two were having problems with their marriage and went their separate ways.

One Twitter user said this might be the "break up season," mentioning other stars who broke up.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's mother also shut down the split rumors. Madhu Chopra told News18 that the rumors were "all rubbish" and urged the public not to spread these kinds of rumors.

