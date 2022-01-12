Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ready to level up their relationship, as the actress announced on her social media that she said yes when the rapper popped the question of marrying him this week.

Fox took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news paired with a video of the occasion, but her fans were puzzled with the conclusion of her caption claiming that they "drank each other's blood."

Multiple fans commented on Fox's IG post asking what the meaning of the caption's ending was, with some of the fans asked "What?"

Megan Fox Announces Engagement with Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

The video Fox posted did not include footage where the couple actually drank blood, but a montage of the two of them, as the rapper suddenly knelt and Megan placed her hand on her mouth to her surprise.

Megan then also knelt on both of her knees, then Kelly placed the ring in her hands. Then, Meghan reached out for her beau as they shared a very passionate kiss. In the caption, Fox also shared the significance of the place where their engagement occurred.

"In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," Megan Fox underscored. She then furthered that during that time, they were still "oblivious" to the pain that they would have to face together.

Fox also shared that they were still unaware that their relationship would require them to be "intoxicated off of love." Fox then shared that the marriage proposal she received from Kelly came a year and a half later, and after they both "laughed" more than she could ever imagine.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," the "Transformers" star noted.

Fox then concluded her post with "1.11.22" indicating that the engagement took place on January 11, a day before the video was posted in her Instagram account. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly also took to social media to explain the meaning of the engagement ring she gave to her now fiancée.

The rapper posted a video on his Instagram account showing the engagement ring with two precious gems, explaining that he designed the ring with Stephen Webster.

"The emerald [Fox's birth stone] and the diamond [Kelly's birth stone] set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart," Kelly pointed out.

The rapper furthered that the ring also symbolized their love for each other, ending his post with "1-11-2022" just like his fiancée.

Megan Fox is Machine Gun Kelly's 'Dream Girl': Source

As the engagement of the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke out, a source told ET that the pair are so "in love "and "enthralled" with each other.

The source also revealed that Fox and Kelly discussed their future as a couple and "getting engaged" for quite some time. The insider then revealed how Kelly thinks of Fox.

"MGK has been telling his friends how Meghan is his dream girl and he is always trying to make her happy and do romantic things for her," the source noted, adding that MGK's proposal was no exception and that he wanted it to be "very special."

The occasion will mark Machine Gun Kelly's first marriage while Megan Fox's second wedding. It can be recalled that Fox was married to Brian Austin Greene from 2020 to 2021.

