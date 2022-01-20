A woman dressed as Spider-Man in a children's party helped keep the kids safe during a shootout that suddenly erupted in a town in Mexico on Tuesday.

According to Periódico AM, the children's party in the Residencial Palmas neighborhood in Apodaca, Nuevo León was interrupted by a nearby gunfight that sparked during the arrest of Mexican drug cartel's members.

Dozens of law enforcement officers reportedly arrived on Palmillas Street in Residencial Palmas past 8 p.m. to carry a raid on the drug cartel's safe house.

A recorded video that circulated on social media showed that the Mexican woman dressed in the costume of Spider-Man was enlivening the children's party.

In the 24-second video, the woman can be seen holding a microphone and can be heard speaking to the children when an officer on a loudspeaker warned residents to take shelter and get the guests to safety.

"Get into your house please. Get into your house. Go ahead please," the police in a patrol car said as gunfire broke out. At this time, the woman dressed in Spider-Man ordered the children to go into the house.

"Get in, get in, get in," the woman can be heard saying to the children as she accompanied them going to the house.

Like a superhero in charge of protecting them, the woman protected the children first before herself. Her act received recognition and praise from social media users for following the values of Spider-Man by protecting the kids first before herself.

The shootout resulted in the deaths of two alleged Sinaloa Cartel members and one injured officer. The raid happened after the arrest of Sinaloa Cartel leader Alan Ervey Juarez Castillo, alias "El Cano," who provided authorities with information about their safe house in Residencial Palmas.

El Cano was arrested while eating with his family at a restaurant in Monterrey city on Tuesday afternoon. El Cano is allegedly the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in Nuevo León.

READ NEXT: Brazilian 'Superman' Hit by a Bus He Was Trying to Stop to Show Off His Strength

Spider-Man Makes Sick Children in Hospitals Happy

It was not the first time that a person dressed as Spider-Man did a good deed. In Italy, a man named Matteo Villardita dressed himself up as Spider-Man to brighten up and make sick children in hospitals happy.

The 28-year-old Italian made it his mission to help hospitalized and ailing children find some joy and smile. Villardita's devotion came from his experience as he was also a former pediatric patient. He was diagnosed with congenital heart disease and underwent several surgeries to treat the condition.

Because of this, he leads an association for other hospital volunteers who dress up as superheroes. His efforts were recognized as the Vatican described him as a "really good superhero."

The man, who got his inspiration from a 1962 comic published by Marvel, was also awarded an "honorary knighthood" by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Just like Peter Parker, who is the fictional character behind the mask of Spider-Man, Villardita also had a different life behind his mask.

Aside from being Spider-Man to make the kids happy, he also works in a terminal shipping firm in the northwestern Liguria region of Italy.

Marvel's Spider-Man

Spider-Man is one of the most popular and commercially successful superheroes of the Marvel franchise. Spider-Man came to life after Peter Parker was bitten by a spider, giving the abilities of the arachnid. Instead of using his powers for personal gain, Parker decided to use them in helping others.

The Spider-Man film series launched different movies based on the fictional Marvel Comics character of the same name under Marvel Studios. The most recent one was the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" released in cinemas last December.

In Mexico, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the biggest opening day in the market ever as it took home $9 million when it hit the theaters, exceeding "Avengers: Endgame."

READ MORE: 'Blue Beetle' Will Be the First Latino Superhero Movie From DC Films

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Top 10 Spider Man Facts - From WatchMojo.com