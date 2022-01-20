The family of a U.S. Marine who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last August has filed a defamation lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor of calling them insurrectionists on Instagram.

The slain Marine's sister allegedly participated in the January 6 Capitol attack, according to The Hill report.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming by two sisters and the widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum on Monday.

The lawsuit noted that McCollum's family said Baldwin's Instagram comments were "false, outrageous, and defamatory." They also said that it was irresponsible, vindictive, and caused the plaintiffs severe emotional distress.

Baldwin donated $5,000 to the Marine's widow and their newborn daughter as a "tribute to a fallen soldier" after McCollum's death. However, McCollum's sister, Roice, shared a "throwback" photo of a crowd of pro-Donald Trump protesters in front of the Washington Monument.

The lawsuit said that the post was in anticipation of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Baldwin reportedly commented about it.

Baldwin, on Roice's Instagram post, asked if she was the same woman that he sent the donation to "your sister's husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit."

READ NEXT: Kamala Harris Says 'Democracy' Is the Biggest National Security Threat Facing the U.S.

Alec Baldwin Defamation Lawsuit

The lawsuit noted that the actor then privately messaged Roice and accused her of being an "insurrectionist" and told her to own it, according to a Business Insider report.

Baldwin added to his message that he sent money for Roice's later brother out of real respect for his service to the country.

The actor noted that he did not know Roice was a January 6 rioter.

Roice replied, according to the lawsuit. She said that protesting is "perfectly legal in the country."

She added that she had already sat down with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

McCollum's defamation lawsuit noted that Roice received messages that were "hostile, aggressive" from Baldwin's followers within minutes of the post.

One message included telling her to get "raped and die."

The lawsuit added that Roice was never detained, arrested, accused of, or charged with any crime, according to an NBC News report.

In addition, there are no records of a person named Roice McCollum that was arrested in connection to the January 6 Capitol attack that aimed to disrupt the certification of presidential elections.

Screen captures of the private conversation were shown and were included in the lawsuit.

One screen capture showed Baldwin had written Roice that he reported her photo, adding "good luck."

The McCollum family said that Baldwin reposted the photo of Roice for one day before taking it down.

The actor allegedly wrote in a screen-captured posting that there are hateful towards Roice that are wrong.

Baldwin said that "irony was my point," referring to the irony of wanting to honor her brother and the fact that Roice is an "insurrectionist."

Baldwin allegedly commented under the picture of Roice that he gratefully supported the GoFundMe campaign while not knowing that the woman is "an insurrectionist." He added that he thinks that it was remarkable.

Meanwhile, a representative for the actor could not be immediately reached for comment over the matter.

READ MORE: Majority Believes Joe Biden Unfit to Be President and 'Others' Are Secretly Running the White House: Poll

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Alec Baldwin sued for $25M by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan - from Fox News





