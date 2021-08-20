A majority of likely voters believed that President Joe Biden was not capable of doing his job and that "others" were actually running the White House.

A new Rasmussen Reports poll released on Friday showed that only 39 percent of respondents believed that Joe Biden was doing his job as president.

The survey also showed that 51 percent thought that "others are making decisions" for the 78-year-old president, while 10 percent said they were not sure.

New York Post reported that the recent survey showed a huge contrast to a poll conducted last March when the response to the same question was equally divided to 47-47.

The said poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted between August 18 and August 19 as the chaotic U.S. evacuation in Afghanistan continues.

Fifty-two percent of respondents also said they were not confident that Biden was mentally and physically up to the job of being the president, while 46 percent claimed otherwise.

U.S. Troops in Afghanistan

Joe Biden spoke on Monday, August 16, about the situation in Afghanistan and admitted no fault for the chaotic drawdown.

He pointed to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal agreement and the performance of the Afghan government and the army as sources for the chaotic scenes in Afghanistan.

On Friday, August 20, Joe Biden claimed that Al Qaeda is gone from Afghanistan, and allies were not upset about the pullout of the U.S. from the country.

The president had also claimed that the Taliban is allowing Americans to reach Kabul airport. But the Pentagon leaders quickly contradicted Biden's claims, according to another New York Post report.

The president has reportedly spoken inaccurately about facts surrounding the evacuation of U.S. citizens from the airport. Pentagon said the Taliban is actually stopping Americans from reaching the airport.

Joe Biden also said that the terrorist organization Al Qaeda was "gone" or no longer in Afghanistan. But Pentagon press secretary John Kirby acknowledged that an Al Qaeda presence remains in the South Asian country, including ISIS.

When asked by the media to clarify the contrast between his words and Biden's, Kirby said they believe that there isn't a presence "significant enough to merit a threat to our homeland as there was back on 9/11, 20 years ago."

A recent United Nations report noted that al Qaeda is present in at least 15 Afghan provinces.

Doubts on Joe Biden's Abilities

A former White House doctor has claimed that Joe Biden would resign from his post due to limited cognitive abilities.

Rep. Ronny Jackson from Texas made this claim as he scrutinized the president's responses during a town hall speech last month. Jackson noted that there's something serious going on with Biden, adding that he thinks the president will resign or will be convinced to vacate his post due to medical issues.

Joe Biden has mumbled some questions at the CNN town hall that raised eyebrows from journalists and critics. A CBS News White House beat reporter tweeted that there should be a drinking game for every time Biden said "all kidding aside," "I'm not joking," and "I'm being serious."

In June, Joe Biden was also reported to have several mental lapses and gaffes during the G7 summit in England. In a press conference, the president had confused Libya with Syria on two more occasions. The president also mistakenly said COVID when he meant to say COVAX during the presser.

Meanwhile, Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, released a three-page medical summary of the president's health last month. The medical report declared Joe Biden as healthy and vigorous, adding that he's fit to successfully do all his duties as president.

