Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman allegedly ordered to kill two men who asked him to pay $500,000 for a pair of long johns meant for his son, Ivan Guzman Salazar, a new book claims.

Ivan was serving a three-year sentence for money laundering at the time at the maximum-security prison of La Palma or Altiplano, where El Chapo had once been imprisoned in the early 1990s, New York Post reported.

Ivan's cell was reportedly so cold in the winter of 2007-2008, and he asked through different intermediaries to get his father to send the long underwear worn under clothes to keep a person warm.

Ivan has been tapping his dad for help, particularly when he was arrested with three others and charged with double homicide in Jalisco state in 2005. He only faces accusations of money laundering with the help of lawyers hired by El Chapo.

According to the book "Emma and the Other Narco Ladies," El Chapo asked Edgar "the Barbie" Valdez Villareal, a fellow drug trafficker, to find out whom he had to bribe in the maximum-security prison to get his son warm clothes.

The book's author, veteran Mexican journalist Anabel Hernandez, wrote that with one phone call, one of the soldiers found a guard at the prison that could get the clothing to El Chapo's son.

Authority and Power of Sinaloa Cartel Boss El Chapo

Anabel Hernandez said the guard charged $100,000 for the favor. However, the two soldiers, who made the contact, decided to ask El Chapo for five times the amount.

The two soldiers even offered to cut the Barbie in on the deal. But according to Hernandez, the drug trafficker declined the offer as he knew who he was dealing with.

El Chapo paid the full amount of $500,000 and got his son a couple of shirts and thermal underwear. However, Hernandez said the Sinaloa cartel leader investigated and found out what the soldiers had done from the Barbie.

The two men were then tortured and killed by a hit squad dispatched by El Chapo. Hernandez noted that the men's bodies were quartered and left on the outskirts of Mexico City's international airport.

Ivan was released after a few months, but El Chapo's other son, Edgar Guzman Lopez, was gunned down in a hail of bullets. El Chapo himself allegedly ordered the hit in what proved to be a case of mistaken identity.

But this time, Hernandez said the Sinaloa Cartel boss seemed to become merciful as he pardoned the hitmen, and there were no reprisals.

El Chapo Orders 'Viagra' and 'Sex Workers' From His Prison Cell

Anabel Hernandez's book also claimed that El Chapo is a "sex addict" who slept with women whenever he wanted. The drug trafficker also ordered drugs in prison, including the anti-impotence drug Viagra.

Daily Star reported that the book alleged that El Chapo had female inmates raped inside his prison cell apart from the prostitutes brought from outside.

Hernandez said that El Chapo also had several lovers, including a 23-year-old serving time for robbery. The woman allegedly got pregnant before El Chapo forced her to have an abortion.

The book noted that another female prison, who refused his advances, was brutally beaten and raped.

In 2018, prosecutors said that if a lawyer for El Chapo is allowed to keep talking, witnesses could wind up dead at the hands of the Sinaloa Cartel.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue claimed that El Chapo lawyer's Eduardo Balarezo had put potential witnesses in harm's way by allegedly leaking their personal information, according to another New York Post report.

Prosecutor said that Balarezo previously had to sign a protective order promising to stop divulging personal information to ensure that the Sinaloa Cartel does not harm or kill witnesses. However, Balarezo allegedly had not only violated the order once but twice.

