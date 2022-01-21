Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman could face bigamy charges as a new book claims he had two more wives apart from Emma Coronel Aispuro.

Veteran Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández wrote the book titled "Emma y Las Otras Señoras del Narco" or Emma and the Other Narco Ladies, Daily Mail reported.

According to the book that is coming out on January 25, El Chapo was still married to his first wife when he wed Coronel Aispuro, a former beauty queen.

Hernandez was able to confirm that El Chapo is still legally married to Alejandrina Maria Salazar Hernandez. The couple, who got married in 1977, has five children, including Ivan Archivaldo Guzman and Jesus Alfredo Guzman, who are both wanted by the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.

In the 1980s, El Chapo married Griselda Lopez Perez before exchanging vows with Coronel Aispuro in 2007. Coronel Aispuro had a boyfriend when she first met El Chapo after being crowned in a Sinaloa beauty pageant in 2006. She was only 17 years old at the time, and El Chapo was 49.

The two exchanged vows the following year on her 18th birthday. The California-born ex-beauty queen gave birth to their twins in 2011.

El Chapo and Emma Coronel Aispuro's Marriage

Emma Coronel Aispuro claimed in the book that she and El Chapo were married "under the law of the divine" when they got married in July 2007, according to Independent.

The Sinaloa Cartel boss was said to bribe a priest in Sinaloa, Mexico to conduct the ceremony despite the legal issue.

According to the book, the wedding was enormous, but Coronel Aispuro maintained that the celebration was a small affair with their families.

She claimed that she did not know that El Chapo was the feared leader of the Sinaloa Cartel at the time of her wedding. El Chapo was already a wanted fugitive, with his face plastered on wanted posters across Mexico at the time.

Coronel Aispuro said it was only after it came out in the news that they had gotten married that she started to figure out what was going on with her husband. However, she noted that she did not really give it "that much importance" since she was still young at the time.

It is not known if there are legal documents registered in Mexico that would validate the wedding between Coronel Aispuro and the Sinaloa Cartel boss. But under Mexican law, bigamy can be punished with a two to five years prison term.

Sinaloa Cartel Boss Fell for Emma Coronel Aispuro After She Cooked For Him

The new book also revealed that El Chapo fell for Emma Coronel Aispuro after she cooked him her own enchilada recipe while they were dating in Durango, her home state, New York Post reported.

Coronel Aispuro said the drug lord never bought her huge gifts or other expensive things. She added that El Chapo won people by acting like a normal person with no air.

Coronel Aispuro said El Chapo usually took her to regional dances where they danced and talked. The former beauty queen was not El Chapo's only romantic interest.

According to reports, El Chapo had more than a dozen children among his string of wives and mistresses. The Sinaloa Cartel boss is believed to have fathered at least 15 children. Hernandez wrote in the book that El Chapo was probably "looking for his mother in all the women he knew."

Coronel Aispuro was recently sentenced to three years in prison for helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar drug empire.

The Sinaloa cartel is considered to be one of the most powerful drug-trafficking syndicates in the world. The Mexican drug cartel has been known to carry out assassinations, murders, and torture to protect its turf.

The group was founded in the late 1980s and headed by El Chapo. Under El Chapo's leadership, the Sinaloa cartel earned its reputation through violence and outfought several rival groups.

El Chapo was sentenced to spend the rest of his days in the ADX Florence "supermax" prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.

Written by: Mary Webber

