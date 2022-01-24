Today, Colorado pop-punk rockers One Flew West drops another music video off their upcoming album, The Blur, out March 23, 2022, via Smartpunk Records.

"Hopeless" Music Video

"Hopeless" takes us on a trip filled with anger, discouragement, and hopelessness. Although "Hopeless" is about everything that's going on in the world and feeling some desperation, the juxtaposition of the upbeat tune make you sing your heart out to the lyrics that we can all relate to.

"I wrote this song from a place of real discouragement. After seeing how fucked up the USA has become in the last five years, I really wanted to write a song about how pissed off I was. But, I realized that it was a feeling of hopelessness. There are so many terrible things going on in our country every day, but nobody seems to care about any of it unless it directly affects them. I wanted to create a juxtaposition with "Hopeless" by filling the song with intense and sad subject matter while conveying it with a happy and upbeat sounding tune." - Linden Jackson

One Flew West's no-bullshit approach to performing and songwriting has grabbed the attention of audiences across the country, and their music has been featured in several major Spotify playlists. These playlists include The Scene, New Punk Tracks, and Pop Punk's Not Dead. In addition, they were an artist on the final Vans Warped Tour and were named a "Band to Watch" by CBS. Their music is played frequently on KTCL, the largest alternative radio station in Colorado. Their last single, "The Blur," was featured on Idobi Radio's Rise Rock n' Shine.

Head over to YouTube today and check out the official music video for "Hopeless." To stay up to date with One Flew West, follow them on Instagram.

