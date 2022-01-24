idobi Network, the go-to alternative music platform, has brought its new brand identity to the New York City floor. Twelve billboard windows plus a building topper - dedicated to its premier streaming radio programming - have taken over the Lower East Side, between Delancey and Bowery Streets. The largest billboard also represents the launch of a new corporate identity for idobi Network, created by Jeff Langevin, and a new radio focused idobi.com where fans can explore everything the alternative-rock scene offers.

Since 1999, idobi has cultivated an international community within the alternative music world. In that time the network has become more than radio: idobi is now a lifestyle - a culture where listeners "alt-rock 'til they drop."

Sharing in the excitement of idobi Network's refreshed face, Sherin Nicole shares:

"We codenamed it 'brand new idobi' but, since we will forever be the sound of the alt-rock scene, this is an expansion with a fan-first focus - where listeners can experience idobi with all five senses. It's more than the music they listen to: idobi is the community they're a part of, it's the soundtrack for their lives. These launches represent their lifestyle, so idobi can better represent for them."

- Sherin Nicole, idobi Chief Creative & Marketing Officer

In celebration of the launch, listeners and residents are invited to participate in a five-day scavenger hunt from January 26th to January 30th involving local businesses around the area. Participants must take a photo of the idobi Network billboard and tag @idobiRadio and their partners for a clue to aid their scavenging journey. The first person who goes to the right business location, based on the given clue, will receive a special prize pack with goods from Schecter Guitars, WhistlePig Whiskey*, Hopeless Records, Topo Chico, Fire Dept Coffee, and more. There will be one prize pack per day at each business location for five total.

The idobi Radio shows spotlighted in the Pep-Punk campaign are: Man of the Hour featuring Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan, The Nick Major Show, It's News to Us, Nathan Kress of iCarly brings behind-the-scenes stories to RadioActive Dads, The Brett Davern Show, the music industry's leading femmes meet up on Babes Behind the Beats, The Gunz Show, Sara Scoggs explores mental health and well-being with friends for Let's Talk, idobi's inside man Gone Fishkin, Geek Girl Riot, Wesam's World with Wesam Keesh, and the rockers of The Rockstar Dad Show.

Pep-Punk Billboard Suite Credits

Art director, concept: Sherin Nicole

Identity design: Jeff Langevin

Speekerboxx illustration: Jamal Sullivan

Illustrator: Paul Tuller

Designers: Frédéric Jérôme, Sherin Nicole

Project manager: Alex Bear

* spirits and mature game prizes will require proof of age and prize packs will be sorted accordingly

