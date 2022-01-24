Ye and Julia Fox attended their first event as a couple on the KENZO design show at the Paris Men's Fashion Week, Sunday wearing matching denim outfits and black gloves.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, opted for his signature black boots with oversized denim jacket and shades, while "Uncut Gems" actress Fox wore a cropped midriff-baring denim jacket with a conical bust with large gold jewelry and dramatic black eye makeup.

During the Kenzo fashion show, the pair were seated next to Tyler the Creator, Pusha T, and Pharrell Williams, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The couple's images were shared on Fox's Instagram Stories. In other photos the actress shared, she is wearing a red leather dress in, and Ye is dressed in black from head to toe.

Ye and Fox's outing comes after they reunited at Miami International Airport on Saturday. Cameras captured the two kissing after the rapper entered the terminal.

The appearance of the couple comes just days after the actress said she "couldn't care less" about the recent publicity her new relationship has gotten.

Fox Says There Was an 'Immediate Connection' with Ye

In an interview magazine essay, Fox wrote of her "immediate connection" with Ye when she met him on New Year's Eve.

"His energy is so amazing to be around," told Fox about meeting him in Miami earlier this month.

"He had myself and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," she added.

Then went to watch "Slave Play" in New York City on their second date, and they had dinner at Carbone.

The 31-year-old actress revealed on Friday's episode of her podcast "Forbidden Fruits" with co-host Niki Takesh that she used to be an "attention seeker," but her desire for attention is a thing of the past.

Julia Fox has also addressed those who believe her relationship with Ye is based on "celebrity," "clout," and "money," noting that it' i no big deal for her dating wealthy guys.

"Let's keep things real, honey, I've spent my entire adult life dating billionaires," Fox said.

In his newest track, "Eazy," featuring The Game, the "Donda" rapper even mentioned his "new b*tch" in a small reference to their relationship, while on Fox's podcast, she talked about their blossoming romance.

"There are no labels. It's simply people that make each other feel better," she said, adding that their Gemini-Aquarius connection is very inspirational.

Fox went on to praise the rapper, calling him "truly a genius."

Since the beginning of 2022, Fox and Ye's PDA-filled romance has been garnering a lot of attention.

The couple has had date nights in New York and Los Angeles, outings with Madonna, and even posed for a PDA-filled spread for Interview Magazine since their whirlwind meeting.

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed to divorce the rapper.

Kardashian has recently been linked to Pete Davidson, a "Saturday Night Live" comedian who modeled with Fox for Paper Magazine in 2019.

