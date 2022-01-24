A Mexico reporter was shot to death on Sunday, making her the third journalist killed in the country this year.

Identified as Lourdes Maldonado López, the reporter was found dead on arrival when authorities responded to the scene after they received a call around 7p.m., CBS News reported.

According to Baja California State Prosecutor's Office, Maldonado was found by authorities shot to death inside a car in the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana.

BBC reported that the motive for killing Maldonado was still unclear and no arrest has been made in connection to the reporter's death. However, The Guardian pointed out that the incident is still investigated by Mexico authorities.

Journalists and officials offered their thought on the sudden killing of Maldonado on Sunday.

Asesinaron a la colega periodista Lourdes Maldonado esta noche en #Tijuana. No es posible que esto esté pasando. Ella estaba bajo el mecanismo de protección a periodistas. ¡Carajo!

___@DeniseDresserG @marcelaturati @julioastillero — Manuel Ayala (@ManuelNoctis) January 24, 2022

Manuel Ayala, a member of Tijuana's tight-knit journalism community tweeted that López's death "cannot be happening." Ayala then mentioned that the Maldonado was under the protection of "mechanism for journalists."

Lamento profundamente el asesinato de la periodista Lourdes Maldonado López ocurrido hoy en el municipio de Tijuana.



Desde ese momento estoy y sigo en contacto permanente con la Fiscalía del Estado y con el Secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana… (1/3) — Marina del Pilar (@MarinadelPilar) January 24, 2022

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar also expressed her thoughts, saying that she "deeply regret the murder" of López in Tijuana. Del Pilar also noted that the murder of Lourdes is covered because "journalists are dedicated to search for the truth."

Quiero externar mi dolor con la familia de Lourdes y con las y los periodistas bajacalifornianos, este ataque no fue solo contra Lourdes, sino contra toda nuestra sociedad.



Vamos a poner toda la fuerza del Estado en hacer justicia. (3/3) — Marina del Pilar (@MarinadelPilar) January 24, 2022

"This attack is not only against Lourdes, but against our entire society. We are going to put all the strength of the State in doing justice," del Pilar underscored.

Mexico Journalist Shot to Death 3 Years After Telling Mexico President She 'Fears' for Her Life

In 2019, Maldonado asked Mexico President Manuel Andrés López Obrador for his "support, help, and labor justice," noting that she "fears" for her life.

During that time, Maldonado was in a labor dispute with Governor Jaime Bonilla of Baja California. Bonilla was known to own the PSN media outlet, which employs López.

According to Lourdes, her wages were not paid during that time.

"I can't do anything without your help, Mr. President," Maldonado said in 2019.

Recently, Maldonado announced that she won her dispute with Bonilla after nine years of legal process.

Aside from being a journalist under the PSN media outlet, she also collaborated with other news outlet. However, her recent appearances were in her internet, radio, and television show entitled "Brebaje," which is focused on local news.

Other Journalists Killed in Mexico

Maldonado's death came at least six days after photojournalist Margarito Martínez was shot dead outside his home which is also located in Tijuana, Mexico. According to reports, Martínez covered crime in the city, with his works being published in national and foreign media.

A week before Martínez death, editor José Luis Gamboa Arenas was found dead with stab wound in Veracruz. Gamboa Arenas was known to work under La Notícia news websites. He writes about organized crimes and violence.

The number of journalists that died in Mexico were unclear.

According to activists, at least nine reporters were killed in Mexico last year and more than 50 journalists died since López Obrador took office in 2018.

However, media freedom group known as Article 19 said that only 24 reporters died between 2018 and the end of 2021.

